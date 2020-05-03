All Purpose Flour Market : Growing Demand And Growth Opportunity

Flour is a fine powder that is obtained by grinding the food grains which contains starch. There are different varieties of flour available which are distinguished based on the amount of gluten they contain. Gluten is the wheat’s natural protein which is responsible for giving structure to the baked goods. It also provides some health benefits ranging from controlling obesity to improving the body’s metabolism. These all-purpose flour mixes are based on 40/60 ratio: 40% whole grain and 60% white flours/starches. Some of the manufacturers are also using natural and quality certified ingredients which includes rice flour, tapioca starch, chickpeas, rice bran extract and guar gum. All-purpose flour is more shelf stable than whole wheat flour due to the presence of seed head’s endosperm in its ingredient. But it contains comparatively low nutritious qualities like fiber and protein than whole wheat flour. All-purpose flour is also available in gluten-free, non-dairy, non-GMO, no sugar with no artificial additives, targeting health-conscious customers. Moreover all-purpose flour can replace the need for other variety of flours such as cake flour, pastry flour and others with the addition of few ingredients which is easily available in the home which enhances its practicality and functionality. All-purpose flour has a wide variety of applications to make delicious homemade baked goods such as cakes, cookies, bread, and breakfast items such as muffins, pancakes, and waffles.

All Purpose Flour Market: Dynamics

The all-purpose flour mix provides the single alternative to different types of flour such as cake flour, pastry flour, and others. As most kitchens do not possess the luxury of space to store a variety of flours, which is anticipated to be a major factor driving the growth of all-purpose flour market. Moreover, it is used to make flat bread, baking pies and creating snacks such as wafers and chips due to its thickening property. This is expected to drive the all-purpose flour market in the near future. In addition, enriched all-purpose flour is available in the market which contains vitamins such as vitamin B and vitamin E, minerals, and iron. This can act as a major factor towards the growth of all-purpose flour market over the forecast period. While, in developing countries like India, Brazil, China, most milling companies possess weak infrastructure of warehouse facilities which result in contamination of food grains and deteriorate the flour quality which is anticipated to restraint the growth of all-purpose flour market over the forecast period

The all-purpose flour market can be segmented on the basis of nature, product type, end use, and distribution channel. On the basis of nature, the all-purpose flour market can be segmented into organic and conventional. By product type, the all-purpose flour market can be segmented into bleached and unbleached. On the basis of end use, the all-purpose flour market can be segmented into a household and commercial use. Further, the commercial segment is sub-segmented into Horeca, institutional and others.

On the basis of a distribution channel, the freeze dried fruit market can be segmented into direct sales and indirect sales. The indirect sales market can be further segmented into modern grocery retailers and traditional grocery retailers. Modern grocery retailer is further sub-segmented into, hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, mom and pop stores and discount stores. Traditional grocery retailers segment is further sub-segmented into food & drink specialty stores, independent small groceries and others.

On analyzing the all-purpose flour market at the global level, North America and Europe is expected to dominate the all-purpose flour market followed by Asia Pacific, owing to high per capita consumption food products such as bakery, bread, and others. The Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to have the considerable growth in the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in all-purpose flour market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., General Mills, Ardent Mills Corporate, LLC, Bob’s red mills, King Arthur Flour Company, Inc., Conagra Foods, Inc.