Automotive Front End Module Market Size, Share, Growing Demand and Rising Trends 2017 to 2022

The global Automotive Front End Module Market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Automotive Front End Module Market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Automotive Front End Module Market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Automotive Front End Module across various industries.

A latest report published by Fact.MR takes into account the Automotive Front End Module market from a global as well as local viewpoint. Industry wide shift towards efficient, aesthetically pleasing and lightweight features continue to influence the growth of the automotive front end module market. With growing consumer inclination toward vehicle front end modules, heavy investments are being made in the automotive front end module space as manufacturers opt for miniaturization of their products. In addition, evolution of smart automotive front end module has embossed a positive impact its market’s growth on the coattails of increasing proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT). Fact.MR envisages that the demand for automotive front end module is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% during the period of forecast, 2017-2022. Steady adoption of automotive front end module is likely to translate into sales nearly cross US$ 121,000 Mn by end of the assessment period, according to the report.

In this Automotive Front End Module market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2012 – 2016

Base Year: 2012

Estimated Year: 2017

Forecast Year: 2017 – 2022

The Automotive Front End Module market report covers the following regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Japan

APEJ (China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Global Automotive Front End Module Market Segmentation Analysis:

On the basis of Vehicle Type,

PC

LCV

HCV

On the basis of By Material Type,

Plastic

Metal

Composite

By Sales Channel,

OEM

Aftermarket

Prominent Automotive Front End Module market players covered in the report contain:

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

Faurecia SA.

MAHLE GmbH

Denso Corporation

HBPO GmbH

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd

Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group B.V

Montaplast GmbH

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA

Magna International Inc

Valeo SA

SL Corporation

The behavior pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been analyzed in the Automotive Front End Module market report comprehensively. In addition, the research encompasses the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Automotive Front End Module market vendor in an in-depth manner.

