Automotive Ignition System Market Research Study for Forecast Period 2017 – 2022

A latest report published by Fact.MR takes into account the Automotive Ignition System market from a global as well as local viewpoint. While stringent emission standards continue to be the stranglehold of the automotive ignition industry, a research by Fact.MR reveals that the automotive ignition system market is expected to evolve around consistent product innovations targeted at introducing the most environment-friendly technology. The automotive ignition system sales have increased by almost 25% from 2012 to 2017 and expected to cross US$ 7 billion by 2022. Recent EPA emission standards related to small spark-ignition engines and similar regulations across different nations continue to challenge the automotive ignition system market. However, as manufacturers thrive to align innovations to the evolving emission standards, regulations are streamlining the global ignition system production.

History Year: 2012 – 2016

Base Year: 2012

Estimated Year: 2017

Forecast Year: 2017 – 2022

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Japan

APEJ (China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

PC

LCV

HCV

Off-road

Gasoline

Diesel

Electronic

Conventional

Distributor-less

BorgWarner, Delphi Automotive LLP, Denso Corporation, Federal-Mogul, Robert Bosch, CEP Technologies Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc., Continental AG, Wells Vehicle Electronics, Diamond Electric Mfg. Corp, and Valeo among others.

The behavior pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been analyzed in the Automotive Ignition System market report comprehensively.

