Beverage Packaging Market Prominent Key Players, Product Analysis and Revenue 2020 to 2027 | Alcoa Corporation Amcor Ltd. Ball Corporation Bemis Company

The major types of beverage packaging materials are plastics, paperboard, metal, glass, and others. These types of packaging include bottles, cans, cartons, pouch, and others. The packaging helps to keep the beverage safe for a long time. Additionally, the packaging is used to preserve, store, protect, and transport products. Hence, rising need for beverage packaging that raises demand for the beverage packaging market. Increasing consumption of beverage needs packaging solution, which fuels the growth of the beverage packaging market.

Leading Beverage Packaging Market Players:

Alcoa Corporation

Amcor Ltd.

Ball Corporation

Bemis Company, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Mondi PLC.

Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Stora Enso

Tetra Laval International S.A.

The global beverage packaging market is segmented on the basis of packaging type, material, and application. On the basis of packaging type the market is segmented as can, bottle and jars, carton, pouch, others. On the basis of material the market is segmented as plastic, glass, metal, others. On the basis of application the market is segmented as alcoholic, non-alcoholic.

