Cloud Identity and Access Management Market 2019-2025 Huge Demand and Growth with top Players: IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, CA, Okta, NetIQ

IAM is a security solution that ensures the accessibility of resources to authorized individuals in a multi-technology environment. IAM solutions provide secure identity-based access to on-premises and cloud-based systems, applications, and information from any location. These solutions help enterprises secure application systems by permitting employee access with a single sign-on (SSO) password.

Emergence of cloud-based identity and access management solutions has contributed largely to the growth of the market. Stringent policies by government cyber authorities to protect data are another major factor driving the growth of identity and access management solution market. The demand is further enhanced due to growing cyber-attacks on organizations to gain access to confidential data.

The following manufacturers are covered:

• IBM

• Microsoft

• Oracle

• Computer Science

• CA

• Okta

• NetIQ

• Sailpoint Technologies

• …

Segment by Regions

• United States

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Other Regions

Market segment by Type

• Access Management

• User Provisioning

• Directory Services

• Single Sign – On

• Audit

• Password Management

• Governance & Compliance Management

Market segment by Application, split into

• Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance

• Telecom And It

• Energy, Oil, And Gas

• Public Sector And Utilities

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Education

• Retail And Wholesale Distribution

• Others

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Central & South America

10 Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

