Cloud Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market 2019-2025 Technological Innovation and Demand with Players: IBM, Juniper Networks, McAfee, Symantec, BAE Systems, Clone Systems

Increasing cases of cyber attacks have compelled enterprises to increase their spending on IT infrastructure to prevent theft of data. IDSs identify malicious activities over the network and intrusion prevention systems (IPSs) prevent data modification or unauthorized access. IDSs and IPSs include hardware, software, and services. IDS is a passive monitoring system that warns the system administrator of any suspicious activity, while IPS enables the administrator to take appropriate action upon the alert generated by the IDS. IDS is adopted and implemented by organizations to collect and analyze different types of attacks within a host system or network. It also helps to identify and detect possible threats, which include attacks from both inside and outside of an organization.

According to the report, the internet is used for different purposes, such as communication, research, education, and real-time updates. In addition, many companies offer cost-effective cloud-based storage facilities, increasing the storage of critical information on the web further. Banks and payment card companies are also facilitating online transactions using the internet. Though online methods are efficient, they also come with high-security risks, such as instances of data theft and phishing.In 2018, the global Cloud Intrusion Detection and Prevention market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The report firstly introduced the Cloud Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market basics: definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain overview; industry policies and plans; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, capacity utilization, supply, demand and industry growth rate etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered:

• IBM

• Juniper Networks

• McAfee

• Symantec

• Alert Logic

• AT&T

• BAE Systems

• Clone Systems

• CounterSnipe Technologies

• Dell SecureWorks

• Extreme Networks

• Network Box USA

The study objectives of this report are:

• To analyze global Cloud Intrusion Detection and Prevention status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

• To present the Cloud Intrusion Detection and Prevention development in United States, Europe and China.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

• To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Segment by Regions

• United States

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Other Regions

Market segment by Type

• Cloud Computing

• Intrusion Detection

• Intrusion Prevention

Market segment by Application, split into

• Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance

• Telecom And It

• Energy, Oil, And Gas

• Public Sector And Utilities

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Education

• Retail And Wholesale Distribution

• Others

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Central & South America

10 Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

