Cut and Bend Market 2019 Valuable Growth Prospects and Upcoming Trends till 2026

Cut and bend is the value added solution for fabrication and optimization of rebar in the factory environment. The rebars are cut and bent in specific shapes depending on the structural design. These rebars are available in various sizes and shapes and are prepared in factories offsite. The cut and bend are prepared from specialized machinery which ensures high precision and zero wastage in the form of scrap. In various developed countries, the working of rebar is strictly done offsite as regulated by law; therefore, offsite fabrication is majorly preferred by manufacturers, since onsite fabrication is considered unsafe. This is further expected to boost the growth of the cut and bend market over the forecast period.

The working of rebar at construction sites results in significant logistic inefficiencies such as additional site costs, double handling, material wastage, and unsafe and inaccurate cuts and bends. These factors encourage manufacturers to opt for offsite production of cut and bend products, hence driving the market growth over the forecast period. Other factors influencing the market growth for cut and bend products include less labor hassles, better time management, and improved quality.

Additionally, cut and bend rebar products help in managing the inventory better which not only reduces the space requirement for keeping the rebars but also assists in saving costs associated with labor and wastage. Moreover, easy procurement, no misplacement of materials, lower working capital in maintaining the inventory, and the freedom of designing complex pillars, columns, and ceilings encourages manufacturers to utilize cut and bend products, thus boosting the cut and bend market growth in the coming years. However, in developing countries such as the Philippines, construction sites still perform rebar work such as cutting and bending on the site itself, which is projected to hamper the cut and bend market growth over the forecast period.

For More Detailed Analysis, Request PDF [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=63426

Cut and bend products also help in overcoming several challenges such as timely availability of material, shortage of skilled labor, scrap disposable, high precision, and exact shape during onsite cutting and bending process of rebars. These factors are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. The cutting and bending process offsite also ensures hassle free construction and provides high quality steel, thus boosting the demand and market growth of cut and bend products.

The global cut and bend market can be segmented based on product type, operational mode, end-user industry, and region. Based on product type, the cut and bend market for cut and bend is segregated into mesh cutting & bending, stirrups, cutting & shaping, bars shaping, straightening, and others (cage, shears, etc.). The operational mode is categorized into manual and automatic mode.