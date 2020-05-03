Eye Tracking Market to Grow at 26.1% CAGR to 2025 | Tobii, Eye Tracking, SR Research, Seeing Machines and Others.

According to Market Study Report, Eye Tracking Market 2020 provides a comprehensive analysis of the Eye Tracking Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Eye Tracking Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Eye Tracking Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.1% from 2020 to 2025, to reach US$ 1,786 Million by 2025 from US$ 560 Million in 2020. This report spread across 172 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 110 Tables and 59 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Eye Tracking Market:

Tobii (Sweden)

Eye Tracking (US)

SR Research (Canada)

Seeing Machines (Australia)

PRS IN VIVO (France)

Smart Eye (Sweden)

EyeTech Digital Systems (US)

LC Technologies (US)

Ergoneers (Germany)

ISCAN (US)

Pupil Labs (Germany)

iMotions (Denmark)

Converus (US)

Mirametrix (Canada)

Beijing 7invensun Technology (China)

Gazepoint (Canada)

EyeSee (Belgium)

alea technologies (Germany)

Irisbond (Spain)

Lumen Research (UK)

“Assistive Communication application to dominate eye tracking market, in terms of size, during forecast period”

The eye tracking market, by application, is segmented into assistive communication, human behavior & market research, and others. The eye tracking market for the assistive communication application is expected to hold a dominant position during the forecast period. The need for effective assistive communication devices for physically impaired people and improvements in eye tracking technology drive the market for this segment.

“Remote eye tracking segment to hold largest share of eye tracking market from 2020 to 2025”

In terms of market size, the remote eye tracking segment is expected to dominate the eye tracking market during the forecast period and is likely to witness significant growth in the said market during the forecast period. Remote eye tracking devices are easily configurable and are usually cheaper than mobile eye tracking devices. This is one of the key factors that has led to the dominating position of this segment in the eye tracking market.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35 %, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: C-Level Executives – 35%, Managers – 25%, and Others – 40%

By Region: Americas – 45%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, and RoW – 5%

Competitive Landscape of Eye Tracking Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis: Eye Tracking Market

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Benchmarking: Eye Tracking Market

4.1 Strength of Product Portfolio (20 Players)

5 Competitive Situations and Trends

5.1 Product Launches and Developments

5.2 Expansions and Acquisitions

5.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

Reason to access this report:

The report segments the eye tracking market comprehensively and provides the closest market size estimation for all sub segments across regions.

The report will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the eye tracking market.

The report will help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain insights to improve their position in the eye tracking market. The competitive landscape section describes the competitor ecosystem.

