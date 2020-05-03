Fatty Amides Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% in terms of value during the forecast period 2019–2029

Persistence Market Research provides detailed insights about the global fatty amides market and provides a comprehensive information and data through structured market research methodology. The fatty amides market report incorporates the global industry analysis 2014–2018 and forecast 2019–2029, and evaluates the market and forecast in the upcoming market scenario based on the product type, form, and region. The global fatty amides market is expected to be valued at ~US$ 250 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2019, and is estimated to showcase a healthy growth rate during the next decade.

Increasing Applications in End-use Verticals to Upsurge the Demand for Fatty Amides

Increasing demand for fatty amides as slip agents and anti-block agents from the polyolefin film & sheet manufacturing industry is expected to drive the fatty amides market growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for environment-friendly products over petroleum-based ones creating a positive impact on the fatty amides market. Furthermore, increasing product penetration in applications, such as food packaging, soaps & detergents formulations, pharmaceutical, & personal care products provide growth prospect for the fatty amides market.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/10004

Increasing Demand for Polyethylene-based Products Propelling the Fatty Amides Market

There is a growing demand for polyethylene-based products due to their high tensile strength, coupled with the high impact resistance of products in film and sheet, and packaging sectors. Increasing demand for organic additives and the growing packaging industry results in propelling the fatty amides market growth.

Moreover, inclination of consumers towards environment-friendly products, and awareness about the impact of hazardous effects of petroleum-based and plastics products on the environment, are consider to be the significant factors in powering the growth of the fatty amides market. Increasing demand for polymer additives due to the increasing penetration in key end-use industries is expected to create opportunities for the fatty amides market.

Request Methodology of this report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/10004

Fatty Amide Consumption in APAC to Heighten Significantly

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold significant share of the fatty amides market over other regions, owing to the rapidly growing end-use industries, such as food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and others, in terms of volume and value followed by Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa. The APAC region has become a center for foreign investments due to the ease of doing business in this region.

Manufacturing and automotive sectors, mainly due to the low-labor cost and the availability of cost-effective land, the increase in demand for fatty amides can mainly be credited to the rising population of the region with increasing disposable incomes and rising demand for packed food which results in propelling the demand for fatty amides.

APAC is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% in terms of value during the forecast period. The market in the region is expected to propel in the upcoming years due to expansion in production capacity by manufacturer. However, in terms of volume, the market in North America is expected to exhibit steady growth during the forecast period. It is slated to account for the value share of around 21.8% by 2019 end.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/10004

Key Players Remain Focused on Production Capacity Expansion

The demand for fatty amides is estimated to witness a steady growth during the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 5% in terms of volume during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for fatty amides slip agents from the polyolefin films & sheets industry during the same period. Major players are channelizing efforts towards expanding their production capacities to strengthen their share in the market and better cater to the increasing demand for fatty amides from developing countries.

Companies covered in Fatty Amides Market Report

Company Profiles: