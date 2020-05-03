Global Apiculture Market 2020: Size, Share, Demand, Trends, Growth and 2026 Forecasts

Global Apiculture Industry

Global Apiculture market valued USD 18,165 million in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% to reach a market value of USD 31,681 million by 2026.

Market Dynamics: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities Challenges:

Growing demand for honey from various industries is the major factor driving the global apiculture market. The consumption of honey is rapidly surging in food and beverages industry as flavoring and sweetening agent owing to the adverse health effects of sugar-based sweeteners, thus providing equal market growth for global apiculture market. According to FAO, the annual production of honey in turkey increased from 106,000 tons in 2016 to 114 thousand tons in 2017 providing equal market growth for global apiculture market. The market has seen growing establishments of new colonies and beekeeping enterprises for honey production to cater the growing demand. For instance, the number of beekeeping enterprises increased from 7814 units in 2017 to 8552 units in 2018, stated the Ministry for Primary Industries New Zealand. According to National Agricultural Statistics Service, total number of colonies in the U.S increase from 2.683 million colonies in 2017 to 2.803 honey bee colonies in 2018 witnessing a growth in annual honey production from bee colonies from 74,500 thousand tons in 2017 to 76,150 thousand tons in 2018. Growing interest by entrepreneurs in bee farming and increase in support for beekeeping enterprises is expected to boost the global apiculture market during the forecast period.

According to European Commission Agricultural and Rural Development in 2019, the number of hives in the European Union increased from 16,633 units in 2017 to 17,577 units in 2018. The beekeepers in the European Union is expected to increase from 606,082 in 2017-19 to 652,305 units in 2020-22. Number of beekeepers in the European Union is expected to increase during the forecast period to meet the consumer demand for honey and honey-based end products. According to Eurostat Comext, the annual imports of honey in European Union increased from 194,466 tons in 2016 to 207,412 tons in 2018. High imports tariffs imposed by the exporting nations in honey is expected to boost the establishments of commercial honey farms across the European Union.

