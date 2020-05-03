Glycobiology: Global Markets for Diagnostics and Therapeutics | Market insight

Description
The importance of carbohydrates in biological processes has long been underappreciated. Nevertheless, with new tools for synthesizing, modifying and studying oligosaccharides and glycoconjugates, the understanding of th ese biomolecules is rapidly improving. This knowledge is also yielding promising candidates for carbohydrate-based diagnostics, drugs and vaccines.
Importantly, the study of such molecules is technically challenging as no sequencing tool, such as that used in proteomics or genomics, is available. However, following on from genomics and proteomics, there is increasing recognition of the importance of carbohydrate-based molecules in basic cellular processes. The central role of saccharides in cellular interactions means that novel oligosaccharides are of value in R&D programs addressing a wide range of therapeutic areas, including inflammation, immunity, oncology, neurodegenerative disease, infection and more.
Because of their essential function in many cellular processes, carbohydrates are also important biomarkers in diagnostic assay development.
This report will highlight the main segments of the glycobiology industry and its major market participants, including current and future market trends. Drivers and challenges in each segment of this industry will be discussed in detail, with a forecast from 2016 through 2021.
SCOPE AND FORMAT
This report presents current and important business tools to evaluate new commercial opportunities in glycobiology diagnostics, therapeutics and research tools market. The geographic scope of this study covers companies in the U.S. and worldwide. This market is complex and consists of number of different segments, each affected differently by scientific and technological development. The report identifies the main positive and negative factors in each segment and forecasts further trends, products and assay developments.
Report Includes:
– An overview of the global markets for glycobiology diagnostics and therapeutics.
– Analyses of market trends, with data from 2015, 2016, and projections of CAGRs through 2021.
– Analyses of current trends, products, evolving technologies and new glycobiology related platforms in different clinical areas including oncology, immunology, cardiovascular, infectious diseases and neurodegeneration.
– A look at new tools for synthesizing, modifying and studying oligosaccharides and glycoconjugates.
– Evaluation of promising candidates for carbohydrate-based diagnostics, drugs and vaccines.
– Insight into how glycobiology offers enormous untapped potential in the discovery of new therapeutics derived from saccharides or other molecules which target the biosynthesis and function of saccharides.
– Profiles of major players in the industry.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 INTRODUCTION
STUDY GOALS AND OBJECTIVES
REASONS FOR DOING THIS STUDY
SCOPE AND FORMAT
METHODOLOGY AND INFORMATION SOURCES
INTENDED AUDIENCE
ANALYST’S CREDENTIALS
RELATED BCC RESEARCH REPORTS
BCC RESEARCH WEBSITE
DISCLAIMER
Chapter 2 SUMMARY
Chapter 3 INTRODUCTION TO GLYCOBIOLOGY MARKET
OVERVIEW
GLYCOBIOLOGY DEFINITION
SIGNIFICANCE OF GLYCAN
FUNCTION OF GLYCANS AND THEIR BIOLOGICAL SIGNIFICANCE
RESEARCH TOOLS FOR GLYCOBIOLOGY STUDIES
STRUCTURAL ANALYSIS OF GLYCANS
GLYCOMICS AS PART OF GLYCOBIOLOGY RESEARCH
CHEMICAL AND ENZYMATIC SYNTHESIS OF GLYCANS AND GLYCOCONJUGATES
BIOINFORMATICS AND DATABASE RESOURCES FOR GLYCOBIOLOGY RESEARCH
Chapter 4 GLYCOBIOLOGY THERAPEUTICS MARKET
OVERVIEW
SUBCATEGORIES OF GLYCOBIOLOGY THERAPEUTICS
GLYCANS AS COMPONENTS OF SMALL-MOLECULE DRUGS
SMALL-MOLECULE INHIBITORS OF INFLUENZA VIRUS NEURAMINIDASE
THERAPEUTIC GLYCOPROTEINS
GLYCAN THERAPEUTIC APPROACHES TO METABOLIC DISEASES
THERAPEUTIC APPLICATIONS OF GLYCOSAMINOGLYCANS
CARBOHYDRATE-BASED VACCINES AND GLYCANS AS VACCINE COMPONENTS
BLOCKING GLYCAN RECOGNITION IN DISEASES
TRANSFUSION AND TRANSPLANTATION REJECTION BY ANTIGLYCAN ANTIBODIES
GLYCOBIOLOGY THERAPEUTICS IN DEVELOPMENT
EVALUATION OF GLYCOBIOLOGY THERAPEUTICS MARKET
OVERVIEW
MARKET LANDSCAPE
MARKET TRENDS IN GLYCOBIOLOGY THERAPEUTICS
PROTEIN AND GLYCAN GLYCOENGINEERING TO ENHANCE EFFICACY AND THERAPEUTIC VALUE
ENGINEERING GLYCANS AND GLYCAN MIMICS AS THERAPEUTIC AGENTS
GLYCOBIOLOGY AND DRUG DELIVERY
OLIGOSACCHARIDE LIBRARIES FOR DRUG DISCOVERY RESEARCH
GLYCONUTRIENTS AS THERAPEUTICS
Chapter 5 GLYCOBIOLOGY DIAGNOSTICS MARKET
OVERVIEW
GLYCOBIOMARKERS AND AUTOIMMUNITY
GLYCOBIOMARKERS IN INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASE
AUTOANTIBODIES AGAINST NEURONAL GLYCANS IN CERTAIN NEUROPATHIES
AUTOANTIBODIES AGAINST TN ANTIGEN IN TN-POLYAGGLUTININ SYNDROME
GLYCOBIOLOGY MARKERS IN CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES
ROLE OF GLYCANS IN THE HISTOPATHOLOGY OF ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE
GLYCOBIOMARKERS AND ASTHMA
GLYCOBIOMARKERS IN INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTING
MARKET POTENTIAL FOR GLYCOBIOLOGY-BASED BIOMARKERS AND DIAGNOSTIC TESTS
GLYCOBIOLOGY-BASED CANCER BIOMARKERS AND DIAGNOSTIC DEVELOPMENT
CURRENT GLYCOBIOLOGY-BASED DIAGNOSTICS ON THE MARKET
GLUCOSE MONITORING FOR DIABETES
GLYCOHEMOGLOBIN (HBA1C, A1C)
CARBOHYDRATE INTOLERANCE TEST
CARBOHYDRATE-DEFICIENT TRANSFERRIN (CDT)
COMPANIES WITH GLYCOBIOLOGY DIAGNOSTIC PLATFORMS AND PRODUCTS IN DEVELOPMENT
GENOS GLYKO
GLYCODIAG
GLYCOMARK
GLUCOSENSE DIAGNOSTICS
GLYCOSENSORS AND DIAGNOSTICS LLC
GLYCOTECHNICA LTD.
GLYCOTEST DIAGNOSTICS
SIGMA DIAGNOSTICS
MARKET FOR GLYCOBIOLOGY-BASED DIAGNOSTICS
Chapter 6 MARKET FOR TOOLS AND REAGENTS USED IN GLYCOBIOLOGY RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT
OVERVIEW
ANALYTICAL AND CHROMATOGRAPHY TECHNIQUES
GLYCAN ARRAYS
LECTIN ARRAYS
GLYCOBIOLOGY KITS
REAGENTS FOR GLYCOBIOLOGY RESEARCH
CARBOHYDRATES: MONOSACCHARIDES, OLIGOSACCHARIDES AND OTHER REAGENTS
MARKET FOR TOOLS AND REAGENTS FOR GLYCOBIOLOGY R&D
Chapter 7 PATENT ANALYSIS OF GLYCOBIOLOGY MARKET
OVERVIEW
Chapter 8 MARKET SUMMARY
Chapter 9 OVERVIEW OF SELECT COMPANIES IN THE GLYCOBIOLOGY MARKET
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC.
GLYCOMIMETICS
GLYCAN BIOSCIENCES LLC
GLYCOSENSORS AND DIAGNOSTICS LLC
GLYCOTEST INC.
Chapter 10 DIRECTORY OF COMPANIES REFERRED TO IN THE REPORT
DIRECTORY OF COMPANIES
List Of Tables
Summary Table : GLOBAL MARKET FOR GLYCOBIOLOGY, BY SEGMENT, THROUGH 2021
Table 1 : CLASSIFICATION OF CARBOHYDRATES
Table 2 : EXAMPLES OF GLYCOSYLATION DEFICIENCY AND THEIR PATHOLOGICAL EFFECT
Table 3 : EXPERIMENTAL APPROACHES TO STUDYING GLYCANS
Table 4 : EXAMPLES OF INHIBITORS/MODULATORS USED IN GLYCOBIOLOGY RESEARCH
Table 5 : SEPARATION AND IDENTIFICATION TECHNIQUES USED FOR GLYCAN ANALYSIS
Table 6 : BIOINFORMATICS AND DATABASE RESOURCES FOR GLYCOBIOLOGY RESEARCH
Table 7 : GLOBAL MARKET FOR SYSTEMIC ANTIBIOTICS, THROUGH 2020
Table 8 : GLOBAL SALES OF RELENZA AND TAMIFLU, 2014 AND 2015
Table 9 : GLOBAL SALES OF ARANESP, 2014 AND 2015
Table 10 : GLOBAL SALES OF ZAVESCA, 2014 AND 2015
