In-Flight Catering Service Market Still Has Room to Grow | Emerging Players DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Emirates Flight Catering, SATS, Gategroup, Newrest Group

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “In-Flight Catering Service Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, The global in-flight catering service market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$29.0 Bn by 2025.

In 2017, Europe accounted for the largest revenue share in the in-flight catering service market. The in-flight catering service market is well established in European countries followed by North American countries and Asian countries. The rising number of passengers in European countries is demanding increased number of aircrafts. The increasing procurement of aircrafts, is leading the airlines to offer outsourced or in-house catering service providers to introduce their full meals and snacks on the newer fleets. This is catalyzing the demand for in-flight catering service market in Europe.

Get Sample PDF Copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPAD00002360/

Key findings of the study:

Europe is anticipated to account the largest in-flight catering service market share

Based on the catering service, outsourced catering service is projected to dominate the in-flight catering service market

Full meal led the in-flight catering service market by catering type in 2017

In 2017, the economy segment dominated the market by aircraft class

The key players influencing the market are: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Emirates Flight Catering, SATS Ltd., Gategroup, Newrest Group, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Flying Food Group LLC, Saudi Airlines Catering, ANA Catering Service Co. Ltd., and Egyptair

In-flight Catering Service Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

The recent changes in the commercial aviation market leading to its gradual recovery from the global financial crisis have had an ambivalent effect on in-flight catering providers. On the one hand, the rising number of aircraft in the industry has created a growing demand for on-board catering services. On the other hand, the way catering providers operate could not remain the same as it had been prior to 2008, since the pressure to cut down expenses has led airlines to re-think their business models. In the market where outsourcing seems to be a solution largely favored by airlines, catering providers had to come up with ways of adapting and re-qualifying in order to survive.

In-flight Catering Service Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global In-flight Catering Service

Compare major In-flight Catering Service providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects de-globalisation trends may have for In-flight Catering Service providers

Profiles of major In-flight Catering Service providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for In-flight Catering Service -intensive vertical sectors

Purchase This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPAD00002360/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]