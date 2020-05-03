Industrial Lighting Market Growth Prospects to 2027 – TOP Vendors are Philips Lighting Holding, Emerson, Osram Licht, Cree, Acuity Brandslighting,

A detailed Industrial Lighting Market SWOT analysis provides strategic information on the strengths and weaknesses of key players in the market, categories and country growth prospects, challenges and intimidation from current competition and future growth prospects, and global and regional market positions.

Lighting is considered a critical aspect in several industries including manufacturing, marine, mining, packaging, and others. The electrical fixtures for the industries are developed for heavy duty performance and for performing even in adverse conditions and extreme temperatures. The safety and reliability aspects are vital in industrial lighting.

Strong government support and increase in infrastructural developments have propelled the industrial lighting market growth. However, lack of standardization and high import duties hampers the growth of the market to a considerable extent.

The key players influencing the market are: Philips Lighting Holding B.V., Emerson, Osram Licht AG, Cree, Inc., Acuity Brandslighting, Inc., Legrand, Zumtobel Group AG, Hubbell Lighting, Inc., General Electric Co., Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. among others.

Industrial Lighting Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

The “Global Industrial Lighting Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the industrial lighting industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global industrial lighting market with detailed market segmentation by light source, product type, application, and geography. The global industrial lighting market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the industrial lighting market.

Industrial Lighting Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Industrial Lighting

Compare major Industrial Lighting providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects de-globalisation trends may have for Industrial Lighting providers

Profiles of major Industrial Lighting providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Industrial Lighting -intensive vertical sectors

