Porphyria Treatment Market 2018 Growth Opportunities By Top Manufactures, and Investment Feasibility 2026

The report on the Global Porphyria Treatment market offers complete data on the Porphyria Treatment market. The top Key Players are ACON Laboratories, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Dahaner, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens AG, ARKRAY, Inc., and Sysmex Corporation. Industry players are working towards development of new treatments for the disease.

Description:

Porphyria is an inherited rare disorder that affects the nervous system or skin and may cause abdominal pain. Cells of porphyria patients are unable to change body chemicals called porphyrins and its precursors into heme, the substance responsible for blood color. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), the exact rates of porphyria are unknown and vary globally. For instance, porphyria cutanea tarda is most common in the U.S., and variegate porphyria is frequent in South America. Some porphyrias such as erythropoietic protoporphyria, hepatoerythropoietic porphyria, and congenital erythropoietic porphyria occur when an individual receives two abnormal genes, one from each parent. The chances of an individual passing the abnormal gene or genes to the next generation depends on the type of porphyria. Acute porphyrias affects the nervous system and abdomen. Its attacks develop over hours or days and can last up to several weeks. Cutaneous porphyrias affects the skin. According to the American Porphyria Foundation, acute porphyria affects around 1 to 2 individual per 100,000. High incidence rate was reported in South Africa and Sweden. The foundation promotes comprehensive care necessary for treating individuals with Porphyria. It promotes the disease awareness, reduce the stigma associated with porphyria through physician education, and provides support for those affected. The foundation also organized the Porphyria Awareness Week in April 2018, 21-28.

