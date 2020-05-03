Sample Preparation in Genomics, Proteomics, and Epigenomics: Global Markets | Industry Insight

Sample Preparation in Genomics, Proteomics, and Epigenomics Industry

Description

The completion of the Human Genome Project in 2003 later served to have a major impact on the market for genomics, proteomics and epigenomics. The cost of sequencing has decreased significantly, and there has been rising interest in the fields of genomics and proteomics due to their increasing application in various other fields. Epigenomics is a part of genomics and has recently been applied successfully in cancer treatment. Downstream processing in genomics and proteomics requires a sample that is free of impurities in adequate quantities. Hence, sample preparation for these

technologies is as important as downstream processing.

Widespread advancements in scientific research have been made due to the completion of the Human Genome Project. There has been a shift from cellular biology to molecular biology—from studying cell as a structure—to studying the structure and function of the macromolecules found within cells (e.g., proteins and nucleic acids). Genomics, the study of genes and their function, and proteomics, the study of proteins, are fields within the study of molecular biology.

Sample preparation refers to a range of activities that precede most forms of scientific analysis. Sample preparation is generally complex, laborious and one of the most error-prone steps within scientific research. It is nonetheless a universal activity among laboratories whose requirements drive a large and growing market, worldwide. The global market for sample preparation in genomics, proteomics and epigenomics is an interesting market as advances are occurring rapidly. The market is continually evolving to increase the speed and accuracy of sample preparation. Automation and miniaturization are shaping the industry.

The market for sample preparation in genomics, proteomics and epigenomics is highly fragmented with many large and small companies such as U.S.-based Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories and Danaher Corp.

SCOPE OF REPORT

This research report categorizes the market for sample preparation in genomics, proteomics and epigenomics by product segment. The major product segments are instruments, consumables, accessories and sample preparation kits. The instruments segment is subdivided into workstations, liquid handling systems, extraction systems and other instruments. Consumables are divided into columns, filters, tubes, plates and other consumables. Sample preparation kits are segmented into purification kits, isolation kits, extraction kits and others.

The global market for sample preparation is segmented by end user into research centers, academic institutes, and government institutes, hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and others. The markets in North America, Europe, Asia and rest of the world are covered. The market is also segmented by application into genomics, proteomics and epigenomics.Report Scope:

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global market for sample preparation reagents and products used in life science research.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

– A look at the current overall state of the sample preparation industry with specific focus on the genomics, epigenomics and proteomics segments.

– Information covering existing products in the market, and a detailed analysis of the competitive environments, including new potential markets for novel products and assay development.

– Estimates of demand for various sample preparation reagents and products.

– Analysis of target markets for sample preparation by application.

– Information on labeling and probes in the sample preparation market.

– Profiles of major players in the industry.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 INTRODUCTION

Chapter 2 SUMMARY

Chapter 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

Chapter 4 GLOBAL MARKET FOR SAMPLE PREPARATION IN GENOMICS, PROTEOMICS AND EPIGENOMICS BY PRODUCT SEGMENT

Chapter 5 GLOBAL MARKET FOR SAMPLE PREPARATION IN GENOMICS, PROTEOMICS AND EPIGENOMICS BY APPLICATION SEGMENT

Chapter 6 GLOBAL MARKET FOR SAMPLE PREPARATION IN GENOMICS, PROTEOMICS AND EPIGENOMICS BY END USER TYPE

Chapter 7 GLOBAL MARKET FOR SAMPLE PREPARATION IN GENOMICS, PROTEOMICS AND EPIGENOMICS BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION

Chapter 8 COMPANY PROFILES

Chapter 9 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Chapter 10 LIST OF ACRONYMS

