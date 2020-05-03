Sesame Oil Market Rugged Expansion Foreseen by During 2017 – 2027

Sesame oil is a vegetable oil, with the colour ranging from a pale yellow to amber colored oil derived from the seeds of sesame plant. Sesame oil is produced using cold-press methods or normal oil-refining methods. The major application of this oil is found in cooking, the oil is also used in salad dressings, cosmetics and in other health and wellness products. Although the use of this oil in the other industries such as cosmetics has not been significantly high but the consumption of sesame oil for its nutrient has picked up as the trends in healthy living rises. Consumption in the European region has increased, demand for healthy oils is increasingly at a much larger pace. This increase in consumption is baked by the use of sesame oil in salad dressings and often marketed as high quality oil.

Sesame oil is also use in certain cosmetic products as well, many hair care and skin care products such as hair serums, hair oil, lotions and conditioners use sesame oil as an active ingredient. It is often severed in the premium cosmetics category where the demand for this product is increasing at much higher levels. This demand is further expected to increase backed by the rise to a nutricosmetics segment in cosmetics industry.

Sesame Oil Market Segmentation:

The global Sesame oil market is segmented on the basis of its application, product type, distribution channel, and region. Based on its application, the global sesame oil market is segmented into three main segments; food, cosmetics and dietary supplement. Sesame oil has wide applications as a cosmetic, it is mostly used as nourishing, hair conditioning oil and as skin tonner. In culinary, sesame oil is used as a base for seasoning various dishes in the European cuisine. The use of this oil for cooking purpose is large but the use in cosmetics and dietary supplements is building up and the market is expected to grow at a relatively higher rate during the forecast period.

The product type segment of sesame oil includes; brown sesame oil, pale yellow sesame oil and golden sesame oil. The pale yellow oil is often derived by cold pressing method and is produced directly from raw whereas the darker variants are derived from roasted/toasted sesame seeds

Based on the distribution channel, global sesame oil market is segmented as direct sales, online retail, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and specialty stores including natural food and cosmetic stores. Among which, sales through the Internet is expected to grow which is due to the increasing popularity of the seed oils such as sesame, argan and flaxseed oil on social media. Specialty stores are also expected to increase its revenue shares over the forecast period due to the increase in number of establishments in Western European and North American region.

Sesame oil Market Regional Outlook:

Countries such as Tanzania, Myanmar, China, India, Japan and Turkey are some major producers of sesame oil and the major demand in these countries is derived from the cooking oil segment.

On the basis of regions, the Sesame oil market is segmented as following key regions; North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan Middle East and Africa.

In the Asia Pacific countries such as China and India creating high demand for the oil in both cooking oil and cosmetics segments. Some of the major importers of the oil are the U.S., Australia, Vietnam, Japan and U.K. European countries including Belgium, Germany and the U.K are also expected to gain significant market share due to the rising popularity for its use in dressing in culinary and meat preparations. The North American region is expected to increase its share in global sesame oil market which is attributed to the significantly high demand by health and beauty conscious consumers. Innovations in research and the use of sesame oil as natural and research oriented medicine is expected to further drive growth in the North American region over the forecast period.

Demand for different varieties of cooking oil is flourishing the regions of Asia Pacific and oils such as sesame have gained popularity in the same. The Sesame oil market is great prospect and is driven by the variety and vividness in use of sesame oil, the cosmetic segment is expected to be the key beneficiary which is mainly driven by the increased consciousness and awareness among consumers regarding skin and hair benefits of sesame oil. Process industry are set to increase the capacities of production in order to fill the gap in demand. Healthy oils have been an attractive market for cosmetics and food industry and as the global health trend continues to rises, the market for these oils is also expected to boom.

Some of the key players participating in the global sesame oil market includes; Kadoya Sesame Mills Inc., La Tourangelle, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Pansari Group, V.V.V & Sons Edible Oils Limited.