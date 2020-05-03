Thermal Interface Materials Market through 2028 Presented in New Forecast Research

The liquid thermal interface materials were originally designed for the automotive industry and the need for use highly automated production lines. These thermal interface materials have been used for over a decade in some of the most demanding electronic products on the market. Because of their success there, the demand for liquid thermal interface materials is rapidly rising in all of the electronic industry, as they assist in reducing the overall cost of manufacturing while increasing the thermal performance of assemblies.

The growth of liquid thermal interface materials solutions, are the advantages a dispensed material has in a highly automated assembly process. Many of these products have been created with efficient-dispensing as a key product characteristic. The cure-in-place versions of liquid thermal interface materials, when put under pressure in the dispensing system, will drop in viscosity and enable the material to be dispensed quickly. Since these liquid thermal interface materials can be dispensed to fill just about any dimension, they can often displace several different thermal interface materials used within the module. The liquid thermal interface materials can be used in both of these applications, and reduce the overall part count within the module.



Thermal Interface Materials Market: Segmentation



On the basis of base material, the global thermal interface materials market can be categorized as:

Metal Based

Thermal Greases

Adhesives

Tapes & Films

Phase Change Materials

Others



On the basis of end-use industry, the global thermal interface materials market can be categorized as:

Telecom

Computers (IT/Enterprise)

Medical Device

Consumer Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Medical Devices

Other Industrial

Thermal Interface Materials Market: Regional Outlook

Global thermal interface materials market by region is segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, South East Asia & Pacific (SEAPAC), China, Japan and MEA.



Thermal Interface Materials Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global thermal interface materials market are as follows:

Parker Hannifin Corp

3M

Indium Corporation

Laird Technologies

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Honeywell International Inc

ZALMAN TECH CO LTD

Fujipoly

Kitagawa Industries

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

