Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Market Analysis and In-Depth Future Forecast on Till 2026

Transcatheter embolization and occlusion refers to passage or insertion of a synthetic embolus through a fine catheter in the blood vessel to obstruct the blood flow in particular area of the body. Transcatheter embolization is a minimally invasive procedure performed as a part of interventional radiology to restrict blood supply to tumors. Synthetic materials known as embolic agents, in some cases, are coated with chemotherapeutic drugs that perform dual action of blocking the blood supply as well as inducing cytotoxicity to attack the tumor in several ways. Moreover, this procedure is also employed to control or prevent abnormal bleeding, eliminate abnormal connections between arteries and veins as well as to treat aneurysms, which refers to formation of a bulge or a sac in weak arterial wall.

Transcatheter embolization is a less invasive and highly efficient way to control bleeding as compared to open invasive surgical procedures. Catheter embolization is considered to be the first line of treatment in gastrointestinal bleeding. This process can be performed alone or combined with other treatments such as surgery or radiation. The process is initiated with the help of x-ray imaging to visualize the blood vessel, after which an interventional radiologist inserts a catheter to the skin into the desired blood vessel and advanced to the treatment site. Among females, this method provides an excellent alternative to hysterectomy to shrink and control heavy menstrual bleeding by interrupting the blood supply caused due to uterine fibroid tumors.

