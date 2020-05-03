UV LED Market at a CAGR of 24.9% between 2017 and 2025: Top Key Players are Koninklijke Philips, LG Electronics, Crystal IS, Nichia Corporation and Phoseon Technology

According to a new report published by the Insight Partners titled “Global UV LED Market to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the UV LED industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of UV LED market with detailed market segmentation by product, type, consumption distribution channel and geography. The global UV LED market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading UV LED market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Global UV LED market is expected to grow from US$ 178.4 million in 2016 to US$ 1,311.7 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 24.9% between 2017 and 2025.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:

1. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

2. LG Electronics, Inc.

3. Crystal IS Inc.

4. Nichia Corporation

5. Phoseon Technology

6. SemiLEDs Corporation

7. Seoul Viosys Co. Ltd.

8. Sensor Electronic Technolgy Inc.

9. Halma PLC

10. Heraeus Holding GmBH

The global market for UV LED exhibit significant growth owing to rising demand for curing process along with increasing concern regarding environment friendly and cost effective business processes. However, lack of standardization in measurement of UV light outputs might have an adverse impact on the market’s growth during the forecast period.

Electronic devices comprise of instrumentation & sensing equipment which includes analytical instruments. These instruments primarily application in measurement of chemical content by using a coherent light source such as LEDs. Traditionally UV lamps are utilized, however with rising hazards of mercury and demand for UV as a light source will eventually pave the adoption of UV LED package for analytical applications. Features such as uniform optical light pattern, long operating life, and ecological support are identified some of the major factors increasing the adoption of UV-LEDs in sensing equipment. Majority of growth is concentrated in first half of the forecast period due to increased R&D and rising technical awareness of the product. More than 85% of the segment market value is estimated to arrive from North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. This is primarily due to presence of end use companies in the region which caters to the demand for UV based sensing equipment globally. The electronic device segment for UV LED market is expected to witness a lucrative CAGR growth of 26.1% in the forecast period.

India is one of the most rapidly developing nation around the globe. This industrial development in the country is highly influenced by the various government initiatives promoting the growth of industrial sector in the country. Although the country’s economic graph has remained rough, the country’s industrial sector is spurring at a significant rate. Also, the country comprises a huge fragment of manufacturing sector that make use of UV LED s for the purpose of printing, coating and adhesives, which further contributes significantly to the market. As a result, the India market is projected to witness an attractive growth rate of 24.4% from 2017 to 2025.

Key findings of the study:

From a growth perspective India in Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the most lucrative CAGR growth rate of 24.4% during the forecast period

Based on technology, the UV-A LED segment is projected to witness significant lucrative profitable opportunities with projected CAGR growth rate of 24.2%

The existing significant market share coupled with robust technology solutions to continue to drive the growth of curing segment and subsequently boost the segment market growth globally thereby registering a CAGR of 23.7%

Furthermore, the UV LED market has been segmented on the basis of different technologies of UV LED, which includes UV-A LEDs, UV-B LEDs and UV-C LEDs. Each UV LED has a different application and is designed to fulfil varied end – users demand. Some of the key applications of this market are, curing, medical, electronic devices, water treatment, security and others. Curing applications is the largest consumer of UV LED and would continue its dominance over the forecast period.

