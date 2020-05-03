Virtual Assistant Market 2019-2025 Emerging Trends and Huge Demand: Nuance Communications, Microsoft, Inbenta Technologies, Samsung Electronics, IBM,Intel

IVA is software driven assistant which uses artificial intelligence to model the human interaction to perform multiple tasks. IVA helps in managing connected cars, and homes and some of the leading examples of IVA are Google Assistant, Apple Siri, Microsoft’s Cortana, and Amazon Echo.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/760361

Growing trend of outsourcing, growing mobile workforce, increased focus on customer engagement are the factors that are driving the market for intelligent virtual assistants. Growing popularity of cloud applications, big data analytics and social media has changed the way businesses interact with customers. To add to the revenue and improve consumer satisfaction, organizations are revisiting consumer experience strategies. Digital Employee by Artificial Solutions is some strategies that are worked on for assisting the employees in achieving their sales targets. Other than adding to the enhancement of user experience, IVAs are meant to reduce customer service operational costs. In 2018, the global Virtual Assistant market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Virtual Assistant Market 2019 industry has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2018-2025). This all-inclusive Virtual Assistant Market research report includes a detailed on these trends, share, size that can help the businesses operating in the industry to figure out the market and strategies for their business development accordingly. The research report analyses the growth, market size, key segments, industry share, application and key drivers.

The following manufacturers are covered:

• Nuance Communications

• Microsoft

• Inbenta Technologies

• Samsung Electronics

• Apple

• IBM

• Intel

• Google

• …

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/760361

The study objectives of this report are:

• To analyze global Virtual Assistant status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

• To present the Virtual Assistant development in United States, Europe and China.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

• To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Segment by Regions

• United States

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Other Regions

Market segment by Type

• Speech Intelligent

• Speech Recognition Intelligent

Market segment by Application, split into

• BFSI

• Retail & Ecommerce

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Others

Order a Copy of Global Virtual Assistant Market Report 2019 @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/760361

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Central & South America

10 Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.orianresearch.com/

About Us:

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products.