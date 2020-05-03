Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market 2019-2025 Huge Trends and Demand: VMware, NComputing, Microsoft, Oracle, Red Hat, Evolve IP

virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solution can be considered a platform in which a client server is employed to access a user system virtually. This type of computing model makes use of a centralized storage space, where data and system applications are stored centrally on the server. End-users have to enter their login details to gain remote access to these applications and data from any location. However, establishing such a setup requires an uninterrupted network.

According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is workplace flexibility and business agility. The VDI environment eliminates the need to manage thousands of individual systems and enables centralized management of resources in enterprise data centers or server rooms. Patches and software updates in VDI can be carried out in a centralized and simplified manner. Other benefits include higher flexibility, simplified backup operations, greater security control and compliance, faster problem resolving capabilities, rapid deployment of virtualized desktop, and application on-demand to any devices.

In 2018, the global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure(VDI) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The report firstly introduced the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market basics: definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain overview; industry policies and plans; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, capacity utilization, supply, demand and industry growth rate etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered:

• Citrix Systems

• VMware

• NComputing

• Microsoft

• Cisco Systems

• Oracle

• Red Hat

• Evolve IP

• Huawei Technologies

• Ericom Software

• HPE

• Parallels International

The study objectives of this report are:

• To analyze global Virtual Desktop Infrastructure status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

• To present the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure development in United States, Europe and China.

• To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

• To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Segment by Regions

• United States

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Other Regions

Market segment by Type

• On-Premise VDI

• Cloud-Based VDI

Market segment by Application, split into

• IT & Telecom

• BFSI

• Education

• Healthcare

• Government

• Retail & Scm

• Media & Entertainment

• Manufacturing & Automotive

• Others

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

7 Europe

8 Asia Pacific

9 Central & South America

10 Middle East and Africa

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

