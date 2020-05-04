2019 Review: Detailed ePharmacy Market Global Scenario and Development Activity

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global ePharmacy Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. ePharmacy Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the ePharmacy. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Netmeds.com (India), 1mg (India), Apollo Pharmacy (India), BestKenko (Japan), Healthkart (India), PharmEasy (India), ePharmacy.com.au (Australia), MyraMed (India), Pharmacy Online (Australia) and Metapharmacy.in (India).

Today we witness a phase transition of buying pattern of any goods, clothes, electronics, furniture, grocery, etc. With the initiation of new technology, offline shopping switches to online mode. Buying anything online is in trends. Buying drugs or medicines online is the latest trend amongst patients and consumers. With this growing trend of buying medicines online, the number of online pharmacies also increase. However, there is a lack of proper regulatory forms and balances for exercising regulatory control over e-pharmacies. There are some other aspects which also fuel the gearing up of e-pharmacies such as increased number of netizens, long term illness patients and increased chronic diseases.

Market Drivers

Increase in the Number of Internet Consumers

Improved Access to Web-based and Online Services

Growing Implementation of E-prescriptions in Hospitals and Other Healthcare Services

Market Trend

Increasing Demand for Healthcare Products & Services

Restraints

Rising Number of Illegal Online Pharmacies

Opportunities

Challenges

Regulatory Hurdles Related to ePharmacy

Lack of Cold Chain Logistic Services

The Global ePharmacy is segmented by following Product Types:

Skin Care, Dental, Cold and Flu, Vitamins, Weight Loss, Other

Drug Type: Prescription Drugs, Over-The-Counter (OTC) Drugs

Segment Analysis

Advance Market Analytics has segmented the market of Asia Pacific ePharmacy market by Type, Application and Region.

On the basis of geography, the market of ePharmacy has been segmented into Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific). If we see Market by Drug Type, the sub-segment i.e. Prescription Drugs will boost the ePharmacy market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Mode of Use, the sub-segment i.e. Mobile Applications will boost the ePharmacy market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.

Mode of Use: Mobile Applications, Webpage Based

Top Players in the Market are: Netmeds.com (India), 1mg (India), Apollo Pharmacy (India), BestKenko (Japan), Healthkart (India), PharmEasy (India), ePharmacy.com.au (Australia), MyraMed (India), Pharmacy Online (Australia) and Metapharmacy.in (India)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global ePharmacy Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the ePharmacy market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the ePharmacy Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the ePharmacy

Chapter 4: Presenting the ePharmacy Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the ePharmacy market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, ePharmacy Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global ePharmacy Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

