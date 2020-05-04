2020 Heart Failure Market- Size, Current Trends, Regional Business Landscape And Development Scope To 2023

ReportsnReports added a new report on The Heart Failure Market report delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business related information of the market at a global level. The complete range of information related to the Heart Failure Market is obtained through various sources and this obtained bulk of the information is arranged, processed, and represented by a group of specialists through the application of different methodological techniques and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based study regarding the Heart Failure Market.

Heart failure (HF), also referred to as congestive cardiac failure, is a heterogeneous condition in which the heart is unable to pump out sufficient blood to meet the metabolic needs of the body (American Heart Association, 2017b). HF commonly occurs in people older than 50 years of age, and severity increases progressively with age (Mosterd and Hoes, 2007). The symptoms can develop quickly, such as in acute HF (AHF), at which time the patient needs to be hospitalized. However, in chronic HF (CHF), the symptoms develop gradually (National Health Service, 2018).

ReportsnReports epidemiologists utilized historical data obtained from peer-reviewed articles and reports to build the forecast for the diagnosed incident cases of HF and the diagnosed prevalent cases of CHF in the 8MM. ReportsnReports epidemiologists applied the incidence and prevalence of HF drawn from the above sources to each countrys population to calculate the number of estimated diagnosed incident cases of AHF hospitalizations and diagnosed prevalent cases for HF severity according to NYHA functional classification and AHA staging system.

The following data describes the epidemiology of HF. In the 8MM, ReportsnReports epidemiologists forecast an increase in the diagnosed incident cases of HF from 2,974,022 cases in 2018 to 3,638,957 cases in 2028, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 2.24%. When examining the AGR of diagnosed incidence of HF in individual markets, ReportsnReports epidemiologists forecast that the US will see the highest AGR of 2.91% during the forecast period, while Germany will show the lowest AGR of 1.25%. Among the 8MM, the US had the highest number of diagnosed incident cases of HF in 2018 and 2028, at 1,113,104 cases and 1,437,401 cases, respectively.

Scope of the Report:

– The Heart Failure Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Heart Failure (HF) in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan and China).

– This report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed incident cases of HF and diagnosed prevalent cases of chronic heart failure (CHF) segmented by age, sex, and ejection fraction. It also includes acute HF (AHF) hospitalizations, prevalent cases of CHF segmented by New York Heart Association (NYHA) functional Classes I-IV and American College of Cardiology Foundation (ACCF)/American Heart Association (AHA) Stages. Additionally, the model includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for various comorbidities of CHF.

– The HF epidemiology report and model were written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

– – The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 8MM.

– – The Epidemiology Model is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology-based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over a 10-year forecast period using reputable sources.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global HF market.

Quantify patient populations in the global HF market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for HF therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

Understand magnitude of HF population by its severity.

Table of Contents in this Report:

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Heart Failure: Executive Summary

2.1 Related Reports

2.2 Upcoming Reports

3 Epidemiology

3.1 Disease Background

3.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

3.3 Global and Historical Trends

3.4 Forecast Methodology

3.4.1 Sources

3.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Diagnosed Incident Cases of HF

3.4.3 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Diagnosed Incident Cases of HF by EF

3.4.4 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Acute Hospitalizations

3.4.5 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Acute Hospitalizations by Worsening CHF, Advanced HF, and De Novo HF

3.4.6 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Hospital Length of Stay

3.4.7 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Hospital Readmissions (Within 30 Days) Post-Discharge After AHF Hospitalization

3.4.8 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CHF

3.4.9 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CHF by EF

3.4.10 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CHF by NYHA Classes

3.4.11 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CHF by ACCF/AHA Stages

3.5 Epidemiological Forecast for Heart Failure (2018-2028)

3.5.1 Diagnosed Incident Cases of HF

3.5.2 Age-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of HF

3.5.3 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of HF

3.5.4 Diagnosed Incident Cases of HF by EF

3.5.5 AHF Hospitalizations

3.5.6 Hospital Length of Stay for AHF Hospitalization

3.5.7 Hospital Readmissions (Within 30 Days) Post-Discharge After AHF Hospitalization

3.5.8 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CHF

3.5.9 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CHF by EF

3.5.10 Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CHF

3.5.11 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CHF

3.5.12 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CHF by NYHA Class

3.5.13 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CHF with PEF by NYHA Class

3.5.14 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CHF with REF by NYHA Class

3.5.15 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CHF by ACCF/AHA Classification

3.6 Discussion

3.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

3.6.2 Limitations of the Analysis

3.6.3 Strengths of the Analysis

4 Appendix

and more…