Bakery Processing Equipment Market Sweets Prospects with a Notable 9% CAGR

Bakery remains the shop-around-the corner despite, increasing influx of large retail chains for a wide variety of food processing needs. This is because bakery products are a novelty to many, and their unique flavours continue to make a niche for small players despite the ever-growing pressure of costs, and bigger competitors. Thanks to a rising demand for bakery products globally, the bakery processing equipment market is expected to touch a valuation of US$ 21,344.7 mn in 2026. The market merely stood at US$394. 6 mn in Asia Pacific in 2016. However, this region promises a major growth potential during the forecast period.

Rising demand for bakery products, and increased appetite for sweet foods will create new opportunities for growth in the bakery processing equipment market in the near future. The market is expected to grow at a notable 9% CAGR during the forecast period, as demand for products like bread slicer, mixers, dough proofer continues to skyrocket.

Among regions, North America is likely to remain dominant in terms of total revenues. However, the growth for Asia Pacific remains most promising as conventional bakeries adopt modern infrastructure to meet the demand for a quick snack. The rising disposable income, and changing lifestyle trends will also drive growth for the bakery processing equipment market in the region.

Bread Processing Equipment Promises to Drive Major Growth

Bread processing equipment promises to remain at the forefront of growth, as demand for healthy, and natural bread remains enticing to potential consumers. The rising demand for natural breads, and the large quantities, and varieties of flavours make it essential for bakery owners to avail essential bread processing equipment. Equipment like bread slicer can significantly improve efficiency, and productivity, as growth for the bakery processing market remains promising over the forecast period. The segment reached a valuation of over $600 million in 2017. It is expected to grow at a robust 8% CAGR during the forecast period to reach a valuation of US$ 938.4 mn in 2026.