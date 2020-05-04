China Outbound Tourism Market Size, Share, Development, Growth Outlook and Forecast to 2025



A comprehensive study of the China Outbound Tourism Market covering in-depth analysis of the market components, historic data and expected performance has been recently added to the wide-ranging repository of the Qurate Research.

Key Findings:

• China’s outbound tourism flourishing is anticipated to remain the major force in the global travel market

• China to generate more than 160 Million outbound tourists by 2020

• China is the largest source market for Southeast Asian countries

• Chinese visitors spend more in the US than visitors from any other nation

• China is one of the fastest growing outbound MICE tourism markets

The China Outbound Tourism market report includes comprehensive information about the market's major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations.

China Outbound Tourism Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

Table of Contents:

China Outbound Tourism Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

China Outbound Tourism Market Competition by Manufacturers

China Outbound Tourism Market Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global China Outbound Tourism Market Analysis by Application

Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

China Outbound Tourism Market Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global China Outbound Tourism Market Forecast

