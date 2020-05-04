E-Liquids Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Player and Forecast to 2025

Introduction

E-Liquid, also called as E-Juice, is the liquid used in electronic cigarette for producing vapor and simulating smoking.

In 2017, the global E-Liquids market size was 28 million US$ and is forecast to reach 39 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018.

This report studies the global market status, competitive landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. It strategically profiles the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Players:

The noted participants of the market have been studied in details in this report for covering an in-depth share analysis of the E-Liquids market. The analysis includes an assessment of the growth strategies implemented by these players in the market. Some of these strategies are mergers & acquisition, collaboration, rising investments, partnership, product portfolio development, etc. In addition, the increasing research & development activities are further expected to impact the growth of the E-Liquids market favorably in the forthcoming years.

Market Segmentation

The Global E-Liquids market is segmented by manufacturers, type, application and regions.

VMR Products LLC ranks the first in terms of revenue share in the global market of E-Liquid. It occupied 47.53% of the global market share in 2017. Nasty Juice, with a market share of 24.46%, came at the second position. All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consisted of 11.46% of the global market in 2017.

In terms of types, the market is split into Type I and Type II.

With respect to applications, the market is classified into PG base, VG base, and Others

Globally, the E-Liquids market is spread across key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

The report focuses on the consumption of e-liquid in key regions that make up the market. Detailed country-wise analysis is provided for each region.

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Russia)

Central & South America (Brazil, and the Rest of Central & South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, and South Africa)

North America ranks first in terms of Sales volume of E-Liquid worldwide, it comprised 31.64% of the global market in 2017. Europe came second with 29.93% share of the global market. Asia Pacific occupied 23.67% share of the global E-Liquid market in the same year.

Conclusion

The global e-liquid and e-juice market is expected to witness significant growth due to increasing availability of e-cigarette products coupled with the health risks associated with smoking tobacco cigarettes, boosting the revenue for global e-liquid and e-juice market.

However , recent rulings have turned against the e-liquid industry with Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services issuing rules prohibiting sales of flavored vaping products (except tobacco).

New York State’s Public Health and Health Planning Council rubber-stamped Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s ban on flavored vaping products, leaving vendors with just two weeks to clear millions of bottles of e-liquid from their shelves.

Punjab was the first Indian state to ban vaping in 2014 followed by 12 other states. Maharashtra and Rajasthan are the latest states to enact this ban.

