Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing Market Demand, Size, Share, Growth, SWOT Analysis by TOP Manufactures-General Electric, Panasonic, Koninklijke Philips, Eaton, OSRAM

The electric lighting equipment manufacturing industry comprise establishments manufacturing electric lamp bulbs and lighting fixtures for residential, institutional, commercial, Industry and automotive purposes. Some products manufactured by this industry include are lamp bulbs such as automotive lighting, decorative bulbs, halogen bulbs, mercury halide bulbs etc. and their components. Electric lighting fixtures includes products ranging from simple table lamp fixtures to underwater lighting fixtures.

• General Electric

• Panasonic

• Koninklijke Philips

• Eaton

• OSRAM

• …

Major lighting companies are integrating lighting fixtures with IoT technology to enable remote user control and for controlling lighting in office, work environment and city infrastructure. IoT technology is widely being used in homes and work places to integrate and control internal and external light fixtures. Beacons, which are small bluetooth radio transmitters that give signals to other devices, are used to enable wireless lighting control and broadcast the location of fixtures.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• General Lighting

• Automotive Lighting

• Back Lighting

Market segment by Application, split into

• Residential

• Institutional

• Commercial

• Industry

• Automotive

