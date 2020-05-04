Ferroelectric Materials Market Trends, Growth, Size and Analysis up to 2017 – 2025

Rise in demand for advanced materials in the field of electronics, automotive, aerospace, and specialty materials has boosted the development of various functional materials that exhibit special electric charge generation properties, which can be used in specific applications with high efficiency and cost effectiveness. Ferroelectric materials is also classified as one of the types of functional materials that possesses special electrical properties when subjected to external electric field.

Ferroelectric materials display the phenomenon of electric polarization in the absence of an external applied electric field. The direction of the polarization in ferroelectric materials can also be reversed by the help of externally applied electric field. General characteristic of ferroelectric materials is spontaneous reversible polarization. The phenomenon of spontaneous polarization arises in ferroelectric materials due to the presence of non-Centro symmetric ionic arrangements in its unit cells. This tends to produce a permanent electric dipole moment within the associated unit cell of the material.

Adjacent dipoles created in ferroelectric materials tend to orient themselves in the unidirectional pattern to form a ferroelectric domain in the material. The phenomenon of Ferro electricity in functional materials was discovered in 1921. The dielectric properties of ferroelectric materials is largely dependent on the temperature of the materials. The dielectric properties exist in ferroelectric materials within a certain range of temperature. The optimum temperature that decides ferroelectric properties of functional materials is known as the Curie temperature. Dielectric properties cannot exist within a functional material above or below the Curie temperature.

Key players operating in the global ferroelectric materials market include Citizen, Kojundo Chemical, Sparkler Ceramics, PI Ceramic, Techno Alpha, EPSON, Novio MEMS, IBM, and Delphi.