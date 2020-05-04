Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Economic Growth, Restraints, Mergers And Forecast (2017-2022)

Growing prevalence of cancer in the healthcare industry has led to an upsurge in demand for radiation therapy. Surge in demand for radiation therapy in the healthcare industry is projected to boost growth of the global market. Moreover, increasing demand for security checks at the airport will fuel demand for the fluoroscopy equipment in the aviation industry globally. A recently compiled report by Fact.MR reveals that the global fluoroscopy equipment market is expected to reflect a CAGR of 4.7% throughout 2022.

In this fluoroscopy equipment market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2012-2016

Base Year: 2012

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Year: 2017 – 2022

The business intelligence study of the fluoroscopy equipment market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the fluoroscopy equipment market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the fluoroscopy equipment market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:

MEA (Nigeria, Israel)

APEJ (Malaysia, Thailand)

Europe (France, Spain)

Latin America (Mexico, Argentina)

The key players in the global fluoroscopy equipment market report consist of

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Ziehm Imaging GmbH

Carestream Health, Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd

GE Healthcare

Hologic, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Philips N.V.

Lepu Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Shimadzu Corporation

Each market player encompassed in the fluoroscopy equipment market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the fluoroscopy equipment market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

On the basis of application, the global fluoroscopy equipment market report covers the footprint, and consumption of the segments including

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Urology and Nephrology

Orthopedic

Neurovascular

The global fluoroscopy equipment market covers the demand trends of each product which includes

Remote-Controlled

Conventional

C-Arms Systems

Emerging technology has led to several innovations including artificial intelligence, wearable, Internet of Things, and 3D printing. With rapid development, technology continues to maintain a strong grip in the healthcare industry. In a bid to offer medical devices equipped with enhanced services, manufacturers operating in the healthcare industry are increasingly integrating the advanced technology in several medical devices. A research recently conducted reveals that several manufacturers in the healthcare industry are integrating technically enhanced tools such as Google Glass and HoloLens launched by Microsoft in the medical devices that are wearable that are used for visual overlays. These wearable devices enable the end users to get information, which help in the treatment process attributed to the image guided intervention.

Besides healthcare industry, fluoroscopy devices also witness considerable adoption in the aviation industry. Adoption of fluoroscopy devices is projected to remain concentrated in the aviation industry attributed for scanning hidden weapons and bombs. Unlike the medical devices, the fluoroscopy devices used in the aviation industry have comparatively low impact of radiation on the gadgets, luggage, and food products that are scanned.

Although the overall outlook on growth of the fluoroscopy equipment market looks positive, however, strong need to maintain quality standards continues to hinder growth of the global market for fluoroscopy equipment. One marker gap is further attributed to the investigations conducted by FDA, which ensures the level of quality remains high. However, lack of investment and support from the government is likely to hinder growth of the global market of fluoroscopy equipment.

What insights readers can gather from the fluoroscopy equipment market report?

A critical study of the fluoroscopy equipment market on the basis of product, end user and region.

Learn the behavior pattern of every fluoroscopy equipment market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global fluoroscopy equipment market landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The fluoroscopy equipment market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant fluoroscopy equipment market share and why? What strategies are the fluoroscopy equipment market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global fluoroscopy equipment market? What factors are negatively affecting the fluoroscopy equipment market growth? What will be the value of the global fluoroscopy equipment market by the end of 2022?

