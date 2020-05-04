Galvanized Steel Tubes Market Shares, Brand Analysis and Forecast up to 2024

Galvanization is the process of applying a protective coating of zinc to iron or steel to prevent it from corrosion. Zinc severs as a sacrificial anode; the exposed steel or iron remains protected even if the zinc enamel coating gets scratched. Steel metal is dipped into a molten bath of zinc to create a galvanized steel tube. This process of hot dip galvanization entails the chemical bonding of steel with zinc coating. This bonding does not sever, thereby resulting in a highly resistant and longer lasting version of steel. Galvanized steel tubes are used in indoor and outdoor applications that require the strength of steel. These include rails, scaffoldings, and fence posts as protective railings.

Growth in industrialization is one of the key demand drivers of the galvanized steel tubes market. Improvement in economic scenario, rapid urbanization, and expansion of industries in emerging economies such as India are expected to play a major role in driving the demand for galvanized steel tubes. Galvanized steel tubes are employed extensively in oil & gas, agriculture, and construction industries; thus, growth in these industries is anticipated to fuel the galvanized steel tubes market in the near future. Similarly, increase in the number of real estate projects is estimated to boost the demand for galvanized steel tubes.

Galvanized products increase the overall cost of the final product. Galvanized steel tubes are often found not to be used for supplying natural gas, as natural gas can cause the zinc to come off and result in blockages in the system. These are some of the factors projected to hamper the market in the next few years.

Prominent companies operating in the galvanized steel tubes market include Jindal Pipes (India), Tata Steel (India), APL Apollo (India), Nezone Group (India), Goodluck India (India), SWASTIK PIPE (India), and Bhushan Power & Steel (India).