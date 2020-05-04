Summary:

Introduction

Global Automotive Abs System Market

The report is a compilation of market dynamics, regional analysis, competitive landscape, and other important aspects of the of the global Automotive Abs System Market. The report provides error-free figures and statistics which help to determine the progress of the market. Historical data provided in the report help to ascertain future prospects of the market over the forecast period. Upcoming opportunities and growth prospects are explored in the report. Several macro and micro-economic factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the market while allows the analysts to present a clear picture of the market.

Some of the key players in Global automotive ABS system market are continental, Bosch, Delphi, TRW Automotive, Honda, Wabco, Hitachi, Autoliv, Aisin Seiki, and Haldex.

The major companies, such as Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Brembo S.p.A., Continental AG, and Robert Bosch GmbH, have made huge investments in R&D activities to strengthen their production capabilities. Key players in the industry are expanding their production capacities to meet increasing demand.

Broad analysis of the market has been carried out by segmenting the market in various categories. Market segmentation helps to take a closer look at the market. The segments are studied thoroughly to examine their future growth in the global Automotive Abs System Market. Current status of each segment, market attractiveness of segments as well as expected valuation of each segment has been provided.

GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE ABS SYSTEM MARKET GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The Asia Pacific market is valued at USD XYZ Million in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XYZ% over the forecast period to reach a USD XYZ Million by 2026. Asia Pacific region holds XYZ% of market share in 2018 and is expected to increase to XYZ% by 2026 in the global automotive ABS system market.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the growing transmission rate for anti-lock braking system technology. In the Asia Pacific, China and India are expected to grab the major market share of the anti-lock braking system market in the forecast period due to the rules & regulation imposed by the government for installation of the anti-lock braking system, rising sales of vehicles and increased road accidents. For instance, as per Indian government rules, airbag and ABS are compulsory and hence would be a standard feature in passenger cars from October 2018. Moreover, ABS will be mandatory for two-wheelers with more than 125cc engine. Hitachi Automotive, Ltd. (Japan) and the LG Innotek (South Korea), are the few key players in this region that are expected to drive the demand for the ABS market.

Key markets in North America are the U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Brazil. Mexico and Brazil are the developing economies in this region. The United States New Car Assessment Program (US NCAP) will change its rating system to reflect developments in the safety configurations of U.S. vehicles. It makes added regulations for a vehicle to reach safety levels, therefore, boosting companies to produce automobiles with the minimum protection requirements. This will likely to influence the ABS and ESC systems market in North America. Increasing demand for luxury cars Automotive safety system providers and increasing safety concerns of buyers are the major drivers influencing North America market. For instance, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (U.S.), alongside 20 noticeable vehicle makers, has agreed to join Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) system as a standard element in every single new vehicle from September 2022. TRW Automotive Holdings Corp. (U.S.), Autoliv, and Continental AG are the major companies in this region.

GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE ABS SYSTEM MARKET DYNAMICS

Technological advancements, government regulations & legislation, and rising demand for safety features are the key driving factors for the growth of the ABS market.

Technological advancements are playing a crucial role in the development of ABS market globally. Automobile makers all around the globe are centered on introducing vehicle security systems, like, ABS, undercarriage control, driver assistance system, and Electric Stability Control (ESC) due to stringent safety laws and agreements ordered by different administrative specialists of various nations. ABS detects the first signs of wheel lock under braking and interrupt the brake force for a fraction of a second at a time to allow the tires to maintain grip. The main advantage of ABS is that it allows the driver to maintain steering control during wet braking, but it can also improve braking performance under low friction conditions (like a wet road) by allowing the braking force to remain at the maximum possible, just below the point at which a skid would start. All these are the various advancements that are implemented in ABS globally. Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) or Electronic Stability Control (ESC) is a further development of ABS, with additional sensors which detect any difference between the driver’s control input and the vehicle’s response. If it detects a difference, the system immediately intervenes, applying the brakes to individual wheels as necessary to correct the vehicle’s path. This helps to reduce over-steer and under-steer and thus improves vehicle stability, especially during severe cornering and on low-friction road surfaces.

The report provides price analysis and other studies imperative to understand the global Automotive Abs System Market. Fail-safe secondary and primary research methodologies form the base of the report while help to develop dependable and accurate reports. The top-down and bottom-up approaches have been employed which ensure that a multi-layer verification has been conducted. Other standard analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis also form a part of the research methodology.

All geographical markets ranging from emerging to matured ones have been covered in the report. The all-inclusive analysis of key regional markets of North America, Rest-of-the-World (RoW), Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC) along with detailed analysis of country-level markets are also included in the report. Major players operating in the global Automotive Abs System Market have also been profiled in the report to present a picture of the competitive scenario of the market. Individual analysis of each player along with their regional reach are studied in the report.

