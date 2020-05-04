Global Biofungicides Market: Current Outlook Of Industry, Forecast 2020-2027

Summary of Market: The global Biofungicides Market is valued at xx million US$ in 2019 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

TMR’s study also covers a key indicator assessment to specify the growth prospects of the biofungicides market, along with forecast statistics regarding the development of the biofungicides market in terms of value (US$ million) and volume (tons). Information includes y-o-y growth analysis, market value share analysis, pricing analysis, supply chain assessment, and attractive analysis based on source, formulation, application, and each key region.

This report focuses on Biofungicides Market volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Biofungicides Market:

Agri Life

Certis USA LLC

Stanes & Company Limited

BioSafe Systems LLC

Biotech International Limited

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd.

FMC Corporation

Bayer AG

Novozymes

BASF SE

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

Seipasa, LALLEMAND Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

BioWorks, Inc.

Isagro USA, Inc.

Biofungicides Market Classification:

Based on source, the microbial segment accounted for a significant share of the global biofungicides market in 2018, due to its cost efficiency and minimal environmental impact.

These biofungicides contain bacteria, virus, fungi, and protozoans as their active elements, which do not harm the environment, unlike chemical-based fungicides. Also, biofungicides can be easily adopted in Integrated Pest Management systems (IPMs), owing to their lower environmental risks and cost effectiveness.

Biofungicides are employed in a wide range of applications such as cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetable, and others (including nursery and turf).

Cereals & grains is a prominent segment in the global biofungicides market. Biofungicides provide better results than chemical-based fungicides on cereal and grain crops, as they prevent a wide range of pathogens and pests.

Fruits & vegetables was a lucrative segment in the biofungicides market in 2018. It was followed by the cereals & grains segment. In terms of volume and value, the cereals & grains segment constituted a substantial share of more than 25% of the global biofungicides market in 2018.

Biofungicides can provide excellent fungi control, primarily on fruits and vegetables; and cereal and grain types of crops. Innovation in crop protection technologies and shift of consumer preferences toward nutritional and greener diets are driving the demand for organic food. This has augmented the demand for organic yield of fruits and vegetables and food grains crops. Additionally, biofungicides are widely used on turfs and grasses to control infections caused by fungi.

Biofungicides Market Regional Analysis Includes:

⇛ Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

⇛ Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

⇛ North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

⇛ South America (Brazil etc.)

⇛ The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Research objectives:

⟴ To study and estimate the market size of Biofungicides Market, in terms of value.

⟴ To find growth and challenges for the global market.

⟴ To observe worthwhile expansions including expansions, new services launches in worldwide industry.

⟴ To conduct the pricing analysis for the global market.

⟴ To classify and assess the side view of important companies of Global Biofungicides Market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

❶ How is the Biofungicides Market expected to Grow In Terms Of Value during the study period?

❷ What are the Competition Developments and Trends in the Biofungicides Market?

❸ What are the underlying Macro-Economic and Industry Factors impacting the growth of the Biofungicides Market?

❹ What are the Key Challenges, Opportunities, and Improvements faced by market players in the global Biofungicides Market?

