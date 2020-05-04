Golden Way Media Announced Multilingual SEO for Ecommerce in 2020

The award winning multilingual digital marketing company Golden Way Media announced 10% discount on multilingual seo. This offer expires on January 31st 2020.

Golden Way Media offers multilingual SEO in 18 languages for ecommerce companies in Europe and North America. The company knows how to reach the targeted audience in different countries and generate leads. Since direct translation does not always work, Golden Way Media applies a new localization method in 2020 after Google A.I algorithm updates such as Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers (Bert) which has something to do with machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP) in order to better understand the context of a search query.

As an example, in the Inuit language of the Eskimos there are 11 different words for snow. An eCommerce company who wishes to become the market leader in their niche should hire a multilingual SEO expert such as Golden Way Media to increase search engine ranking. Website owners are expanding their site to multiple languages and should apply keyword research prior to deciding to hire an SEO PPC expert in order to find an appropriate keyword for a page. Ranking a page will depend on many factors such as page optimization, type of template, quality content, back links, page speed, 100% server availability and so on. Since the translated context is on the same focal point and as important as market demand within a niche, a series of relevant key phrases should be used in order to do SEO and boost the site in local search engine. Good video, quality content and image also help with ranking in 2020.

About Golden Way Media

In 2002 when Maria Johnsen was an A.I and computer engineering freshman student, her student advisor in Norway advised her to respond to Google‘s job application on university’s job database. This was due to her brilliant programming and language skills. Google has been hiring students in order to help them with increasing their search engine‘s quality. A few weeks later her application was approved and she received the job offer and this is how she started her SEO journey. Her job comprised of cleaning search engine from porn and spammy content. Back then spam was a way to rank in Google and the other search engines and was filled with pornographic content and images. Since she had knowledge in A.I and robotics she started to push down low quality content from search engine by creating a series of keywords and phrases.

After finishing her education and getting two bachelor degrees in A.I and robotics and a master degree in computer engineering in 2008, she got offers as a freelancer from many search engines and computer game companies. As an seo expert she created many keywords in search engines in different languages some of them were: multilingual seo, multilingual PPC, PPC Deutschland, seo Norge, SEO Norway, Billig seo, PPC Germany etc. Today in 2020 some of her keywords including above cost between $30 to $100 per click in Google ads depending on their competitiveness in local search engine in a country. Thanks to her effort for Google. Gradually agencies including media and advertising companies followed her trend and blue print in multilingual seo and sent her projects, finally on February 9th, 2009 she founded her company Golden Way Media in Trondheim, Norway. A year later the company expanded internationally offering multilingual seo services in Europe and North America. In 2011 the company made multilingual social media marketing a trend in Europe, North America. On February 2012 the company got involved with political campaigns serving the U.S second presidential campaigns on social media. On June 2013 Golden Way Media’s team created the first multilingual social media optimization mainly political campaigns in Europe which generated sales for their clients.

On June 2014 the company started multilingual mobile campaigns for eastern European businesses. On June 2015 Golden Way Media achieved fundraising for two causes one related to kids cancer in Chicago, U.S .The nonprofit organization received funds from two investors and partial funds from the Health care sector in the U.S. Another fundraising was related to Water for Life campaign for Red Cross in Norway.

In 2016 golden way media served in favor of various political campaigns in German, Greek, French, Italian and promotion related to the EU Referendum UK. Maria Johnsen decided to expand her knowledge in film and video production, so she studied filmmaking and TV production and got her master’s degree from University of London, this is how she founded her film production company in London. Today Golden Way Media offers different marketing services including film production via its sister company Golden Way Media Films in London, UK.

Visit https://www.golden-way-media.com

Contact [email protected]

Media Contact

Company Name: Golden Way Media

Contact Person: Media Manager

Country: United States

Website: https://www.golden-way-media.com