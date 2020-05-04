Lepidolite Market Expected Reach 35 million US$ by till 2026, Growth Rate 30.4%, Global Insights, Top Players, Industry Demand, Trends, New Technology Analysis and Opportunity

The latest market research report Published by ReportsnReports provides the Lepidolite Market analysis, Growing Business and Market Opportunity, competitive landscape, covering multiple market segments and elaborates market outlook and status to 2026.

The global Lepidolite market is valued at 5 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 35 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.4% during 2021-2026.

This report presents the worldwide Lepidolite Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2015-2019 and forecast to 2026), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report focuses on global major leading industry players of Lepidolite industry providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Lepidolite Market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

Global Lepidolite Market: Drivers and Restrains: The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026

Top Manufacturers Analysis:

– Jiangxi Special Electric Motor Co., Ltd

– Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd

– Ganzhou Yatai Tungsten Industry Co., Ltd

Global Lepidolite Market: Regional Analysis: The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Lepidolite market in important regions, including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Segment by Type

– Yellow Lepidolite

– Lavender Lepidolite

– Other

Segment by Application

– Battery Industry

– Others (Including Ceramics and Glasses, etc.)

Lepidolite is a lilac-gray or rose-colored member of the mica group of minerals with formula K(Li,Al,Rb)2(Al,Si)4O10(F,OH)2. It is the most abundant lithium-bearing mineral and is a secondary source of this metal. It is a phyllosilicate mineral and a member of the polylithionite-trilithionite series.

It is associated with other lithium-bearing minerals like spodumene in pegmatite bodies. It is one of the major sources of the rare alkali metals rubidium and caesium. In 1861, Robert Bunsen and Gustav Kirchhoff extracted 150 kg (330 lb) of lepidolite and yielded a few grams of rubidium salts for analysis, and therefore discovered the new element rubidium.

It occurs in granite pegmatites, in some high-temperature quartz veins, greisens and granites. Associated minerals include quartz, feldspar, spodumene, amblygonite, tourmaline, columbite, cassiterite, topaz and beryl.

China is the largest consumption country, and also is the largest production base for lithium carbonate by Lepidolite. China Lepidolite is mainly located in Jiang Xi province. Due to the development of new energy vehicles, the market demand for lithium in China is very large. But because of the production process and the problem of waste generated, Lepidolite just occupied very small market share.

