Mobile Games Market Is Booming Worldwide with Epic Games , Blizzard Entertainment , Riot Games

The mobile gaming industry has witnessed unprecedented growth in recent years driven by an ever increasing base of smartphone users. Key players in the market include Epic Games (United States), Blizzard Entertainment (United States), Riot Games (United States), EA Mobile Inc. (United States), Team Alto (United Kingdom), Team17 Group plc (United Kingdom), Sega Games Co. Ltd. (United States), Madfinger Games (Czechia), Futureplay (Finland) and Vector Unit (United States).

Summary

Global Mobile Games Market Overview:

The mobile gaming industry has witnessed unprecedented growth in recent years. This growth is mostly the result of an ever increasing base of smartphone users. Moreover, the growing number of consumers who are getting into mobile gaming and opting for subscriptions and making in-app purchases is another prominent factor driving the growth of the mobile gaming market. Growing consumer interest in mobile multiplayer gaming expected to further propel the demand for mobile games in the coming years.

Market Drivers

High Proliferation of Smartphones in both Developing and Developed Nations

The Growth in the Number of Gamers across the World

Market Trend

Rise of Social Gaming and e-Sports, Cloud Games, Virtual Reality, and Multi-Player Games among Millennials

Restraints

Increasing Concern about High Level of Piracy Situations

Slow Internet Speeds

Opportunities

Increasing Adoption of Augmented Reality (AR) Games

Challenges

Strict Regulatory Policies Globally

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Epic Games (United States), Blizzard Entertainment (United States), Riot Games (United States), EA Mobile Inc. (United States), Team Alto (United Kingdom), Team17 Group plc (United Kingdom), Sega Games Co. Ltd. (United States), Madfinger Games (Czechia), Futureplay (Finland) and Vector Unit (United States). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like Ndemic Creations (United Kingdom). Analyst at HTF MI see United States Players to retain maximum share of Global Mobile Games market by 2024. Considering Market by Operating System Platform, the sub-segment i.e. IOS will boost the Mobile Games market.

Market Highlights:

“The Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB) applied for approval of proposed modifications to its COPPA safe harbor program. The FTC’s COPPA Rule requires, among other things, that operators of commercial websites and online services directed to children under the age of 13, or general audience websites and online services that knowingly collect personal information from children under 13, must obtain parental consent before collecting, using, or disclosing any personal information from children under the age of 13.”

Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be provided prior to purchase

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Mobile Games market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in Mobile Games market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment by targeting key target audience that includes Mobile Gaming Developers, Technology Providers, Software Providers, End Users and Others.

This helps us to gather the data related to players revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, USPTO, EPO, Annual reports, press releases etc.

