Off-Road Vehicles Market Future Growth Prospects and Trends Adopted by the Competitors, Regions with Forecast by 2027

A latest report published by Fact.MR takes into account the Off-Road Vehicles market from a global as well as local viewpoint. Upsurge in the recreational and sports activities across the world is anticipated to propel off-road vehicles market over the forecast period. Increasing urban population coupled with growth youth inclination towards motorsports activities will augment product penetration across the globe. Countries including the U.S, Canada, UK, France and Australia are taking initiatives to flourish outdoor activities such as hunting and trail driving. The U.S. Recreation Department offers over 150,000 miles of trails and around 440 wilderness areas, attracting participants, thereby augmenting the off-road vehicles market share from 2018 to 2027. The off-road vehicles market has grown consistently at a CAGR of 4.8%, and the market has been expanding at a gradual pace.

In this Off-Road Vehicles market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2013

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2027

The Off-Road Vehicles market report covers the following regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Japan

APEJ (China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Global Off-Road Vehicles Market Segmentation Analysis:

On the basis of vehicle type,

All-terrain vehicles (ATV)

Side by side vehicles (SSV)

Off-road motorcycles

Snowmobiles

On the basis of fuel,

Diesel

Gasoline

Electric

On the basis of application,

Utility

Sports

Recreation

Military

Prominent Off-Road Vehicles market players covered in the report contain:

Arctic Cat Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Deere & Company, Kawasaki Motors Corp., Kubota Corporation, Polaris Industries Inc., Suzuki Motors Corporation, Yahama Motor Co., Ltd., Bombardier Recreational Products, Kässbohrer Geländefahrzeug, Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc., Wildcat Automotive, Massimo Motor Sports, LLC, KTM AG and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

The behavior pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been analyzed in the Off-Road Vehicles market report comprehensively. In addition, the research encompasses the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Off-Road Vehicles market vendor in an in-depth manner.

