Patient Engagement Solutions Market SWOT Analysis to 2027 Top Companies are Athenahealth, Inc., Orion Health, McKesson Corporation

Patient Engagement Solutions Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Patient engagement solutions are used to manage the healthcare information and provide access to the medical team to interact with the patients. For effective self-care, the patient engagement solutions provide better access of information to healthcare providers. The hardware, software, services are used to obtain information on patient’s health.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Patient Engagement Solutions Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Some of the Major Players In Patient Engagement Solutions Market:

1. Athenahealth, Inc.

2. Orion Health

3. McKesson Corporation

4. Cerner Corporation

5. Allscripts

6. GetWellNetwork Inc.

7. IBM

8. WelVU

9. Lincor

10. Oneview Ltd.

Rising adoption of mobile health solutions and increasing government initiatives & regulations for promoting patient-centric care are the major drivers which are likely to propel the growth of patient engagement solutions market. Upsurge in the adoption of cloud-based systems hospitals and clinics, increase in wearable health technology, and rising technological advancements are likely to add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

The “Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the patient engagement solutions industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global patient engagement solutions market with detailed market segmentation by components, therapeutic area, delivery mode, application, end user, and geography. The global patient engagement solutions market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Patient Engagement Solutions Market– Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

2 Key Takeaways

3 Patient Engagement Solutions Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Patient Engagement Solutions Market – By Component

3.2.2 Patient Engagement Solutions Market – By Therapeutic Area

3.2.3 Patient Engagement Solutions Market – By Delivery Mode

3.2.4 Patient Engagement Solutions Market – By Application

3.2.5 Patient Engagement Solutions Market – By End User

3.2.6 Patient Engagement Solutions Market – By Region

3.2.6.1 By Countries

3.3 PEST Analysis

3.3.1 North America – PEST Analysis

3.3.2 Europe – PEST Analysis

3.3.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

3.3.4 Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis

3.3.5 South and Central America – PEST Analysis

4 Patient Engagement Solutions Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Patient Engagement Solutions Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Overview

5.2 Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis (US$ Mn)

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions

