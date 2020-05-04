Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) for Sports 2020 Global Market Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2026

Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) for Sports Market 2020-2026
Report Overview:
This report studies the Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) for Sports market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Statsports
Zebra Technologies
Catapult Sports
Quuppa Oy
The ChyronHego Corporation (ZYX Tracking)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Rest of Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Systems
Tags
Market segment by Application, the market can be split into
Player Training
In-Game Player
Others
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) for Sports are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
