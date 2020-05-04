Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism Market Growth, Revenue, Size, Share, Drivers, Key Players, and Forecast 2025



Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to discover the correct and applicable data of the market. Effective business strategies of the leading key players and new start up industries are studied in detail. It makes use of an effective analysis technique such as SWOT and Porter's five analyses.

Singapore MICE Travelers Insights

China and Indonesia will be the major source market for Singapore MICE tourism by the year end of 2021. India will be the third leading source market for Singapore MICE tourism by 2021. Japan stand at the fourth spot with XX% share of the Singapore MICE tourist arrivals. South Korea and Thailand holds the fifth and sixth highest share of the Singapore MICE tourist arrivals, being followed by United States by the year end of 2021.

Singapore MICE Tourism Market Revenue Insights

Japan MICE travelers has enjoyed a significant role in contributing revenue to the Singapore economy in 2015. Japan contributed 18.1% share in 2015 but Japan will not retain its #1 position in the revenue generator due to the fall in the MICE travelers’ in Singapore. It is predicted that China, India and Indonesia will be leading revenue generators by the year end of 2021. Other countries such as South Korea, United States and Thailand will also be the major revenue generators by the year end of 2021.

The Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism market report includes comprehensive information about the market's major competitors, including various organizations, companies, associations, suppliers and manufacturers competing for production, supply, sales, revenue generation, and after-sales performance expectations. The bargaining power of numerous vendors and buyers have also been included in the research report.

Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers : Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

Key Question Answered in Report.

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism Market?

What are the different marketing and distribution channels?

What is the current CAGR of the Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism Market?

What are the Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism market opportunities in front of the market?

What are the highest competitors in Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five techniques?

What is the Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism market size and growth rate in the forecast period?

