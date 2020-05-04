Soda Ash Market SWOT Analysis, Opportunities and Future Prospects 2016 – 2023

Soda ash is an essential raw material used in the manufacture of glass, chemicals, detergents, and various industrial products. It is an anhydrous white powder or granular material that is available in three grades: light, medium, and dense. These grades offer similar chemical properties, but differ in physical characteristics such as bulk density and particle size and shape (which affect the flow characteristics and angle of repose). Soda ash is synthetically produced from salt and limestone through the Solvay process. It is also extracted from ashes of many plants growing in sodium-rich soils in the Middle East, Spain, and Scotland.

Soda ash is extensively used in the manufacture of glass. As per the U.S. Geological Survey, around 30% of soda ash shipments in the U.S. are utilized for glass production. Additionally, the chemical processing industry accounts for significant demand for soda ash. Soda ash is used in the manufacture of sodium silicate, chrome chemicals, photographic chemicals, sodium bicarbonate, etc. Furthermore, soda ash acts as an organic builder in soaps & detergents formulations. Other applications of soda ash include water treatment, wherein it controls pH levels, thus softening water. Furthermore, soda ash is widely used in papermaking. Glass is expected to be the largest application sector in the soda ash market during the forecast period with the flat glass sub-segment dominating the glass sector.

Companies such as General Chemical Industrial Products Inc Solvay Chemicals, OCI Chemical, Tata Chemicals Limited, Nirma Limited, GHCL Limited, FMC Corporation, Ciech SA, Soda Sanayii A.?., DCW Limited, and Oriental Chemical Industries are major players in the soda ash market.