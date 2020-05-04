Telecommunication API Market To Grow At A CAGR Of XX% Over The Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

Latest Report on the Telecommunication API Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study that offers critical insights related to the growth prospects of the Telecommunication API Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2028. The report takes into account the historical and current market trends to evaluate the top factors that are likely to influence the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

As per the report, the Telecommunication API Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period primarily driven by a growing focus on product innovation, a surge in demand for the Telecommunication API in the developed regions, and potential opportunities in the developing regions.

The presented market study bifurcates the global Telecommunication API Market on the basis of geography, applications, and end-use industries.

The competitive outlook section touches upon the business prospects of some of the most established market players in the Telecommunication API Market. The company profiles of each company are included in the report along with data including revenue growth, production capacity, domestic and regional presence, product portfolio, and more.

key players in the Telecommunication API market are Twilio, Inc., AT&T, Inc., Vodafone Group PLC, Alcatel-Lucent, Telefonica, Orange S.A., Google, Verizon Communications, Inc., CLX Communications, Fortumo, and among others. Aepona, a company that offers a foundation to develop, implement, and monetize Telecommunication API platforms, presented a Network as a Service (NaaS) business model that motivates and assists network service providers (NSPs) in the distribution and sales of their products using telecommunication API.

Telecommunication API: Market Segmentation

The global Telecommunication API market can be segmented on the basis of API type and user type. On the basis of API type, the market can be segmented into WebRTC Telecommunication API, content delivery telecommunication API, IVR/voice store and voice control telecommunication API, location API, SMS, MMS and RCS API, payment API, ID/SSO and subscriber telecommunication API, M2M and IoT telecommunication API, and others. On the basis of user type, the Telecommunication API market can be segmented into internal developers, long tail developers, enterprise developers, and partner developers.

Telecommunication API: Regional Outlook

Due to the high rate of smartphone users and the early adoption of 4G/LTE in the region, North America leads the global Telecommunication API market. Also, the presence of an extensive body of API developers boosts the telecommunication API market in this region.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow its Telecommunication API market steadily during the forecast period. The progressive growth in the demand for 4G/LTE is considered to be a major driver of the Telecommunication API market in the region. The increasing number of smartphone and M2M devices is another factor that is expected to boost the APAC market for Telecommunication APIs.

Regional analysis for the Telecommunication API market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US Canada



Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America



Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) UK BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Republic, etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ



Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

