2019 Review: Marine Scrubber Market Growth Analysis and Market Sizing

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Marine Scrubber’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Yara Marine Technologies (Norway),WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ (Finland),CR Ocean Engineering (United States) ,Alfa Laval (Sweden),VDL AEC Maritime B.V. (Netherlands),DuPont (United States),Clean Marine (Norway) ,Shanghai Bluesoul Environmental Technology (China),Fuel Tech (United States),Mitsubishi (Japan),Johnson Matthey (United Kingdom),,Scheuch Gmbh (Austria),Kwangsung (South Korea),FLSmidth (Denmark),Damen (Netherlands),Ecospray Technologies (Italy),Fuji Electric (Japan)

Request a sample report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/43204-global-marine-scrubber-market

Marine scrubber is also known by marine exhaust gas systems, that removes sulfur oxides from ship’s engine and boiler exhaust gases, which is directly harmful to human health. It enables the ship operator to run on cost-efficient high-sulfur fuel and still be compliant with the 0.1% SOx cap in ECA. This means that the capital expenses for the scrubber installation will return in the form of fuel cost savings. The power consumption of functioning a scrubber system is typically between 1-2% of main engine power. Marine scrubbers are becoming a topic of significant importance in the marine industry, particularly in the context of current as well as future regulations entering into force.

Market Segmentation:

by Application (Commercial {Container Vessels, Tankers, Bulk Carriers, Roll On/Roll Off, Others}, Offshore {AHTS, PSV, FSV, MPSV, Others}, Recreational {Cruise ships, Ferries, Yachts, Others}, Navy, Others), Technology (Wet technology {Open loop, Closed loop, Hybrid, Others}, Dry technology), Fuel (MDO, MGO, Hybrid, Others)

Check for Discount @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/request-discount/43204-global-marine-scrubber-market

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Industrial Collaborations For The Adoption Of Marine Scrubbers

Growing Popularity Of LNG Fuel

Market Growth Drivers:

Stringent Government Regulations Coupled With Penalties For Non-Compliance Of Sox Norms

Growing Shipbuilding Industry Coupled With Rising Maritime Trade Activities

Increasing Sulphur Emissions From Shipping Industry

Restraints:

A High Installation Cost

Opportunities:

Emerging Demand from Developed & Developing Countries

Technological Advancements

Challenges:

Frequent Changes In Regulations

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/43204-global-marine-scrubber-market

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

* Customized Section/Chapter wise Reports or Regional or Country wise Chapters are also available.

Table of Contents

Global Marine Scrubber Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Marine Scrubber Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Marine Scrubber Market Forecast

Buy this report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=43204

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

Contact Us:

CRAIG FRANCIS (PR & Marketing Manager)

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (206) 317 1218