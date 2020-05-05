2020 Infrastructure Market Update: Now Even More Attractive

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 40 pages, titled as ‘Global Infrastructure Outlook to 2025’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like America, Western Europe, Central Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific.

Global Infrastructure Outlook to 2025

This report provides a detailed analysis of the prospects for the global infrastructure construction industry up to 2025.

Key Highlights

There is widespread consensus among governments and businesses that increasing the quality of infrastructure is an imperative for economic growth, but countries on average continue to underinvest.

According to World Economic Forum, worldwide investment in infrastructure is expected to be US$79 trillion by 2040.

However, the actual global investment need is closer to US$97 trillion. To close this US$18 trillion gap, average annual global infrastructure investment would need to increase by around 23% per year.

Most of this infrastructure gap is attributed to insufficient investment in the road and electricity sectors.

The pace of growth in North America’s and Europe construction industry will perform better in the forecast period than the previous forecast (2014-2018) albeit slower than emerging markets. Trump’s US$2 trillion US infrastructure plan will undoubtedly provide support for the overall growth of the region’s industry in the next five years.

However, the successful implementation of the plan will hinge on how individual states and municipalities can respond, knowing that the federal government is contributing just US$200 billion to this 10-year program. To achieve the goal of US$2 trillion in infrastructure investments over the next decade, the bulk of funding to rebuild roads, bridges, waterways, energy projects, rural infrastructure, public lands and other projects would need to come from state and local governments or the private sector.

Electricity and power infrastructure will be the one of fastest sector in Europe as countries across Europe reaffirmed their commitment to advance the implementation of the Paris Agreement and intensify their cooperation on climate change and clean energy. Railway infrastructure will also positively affect the forecast.

GlobalData is currently tracking over 14,000 large-scale infrastructure projects (with a minimum value of US$25 million) worldwide, at all stages from announcement to execution. Collectively, these projects (from both the public and private sector) are worth US$14.8 trillion.

With a total of 3,252 projects valued at US$3.2 trillion, South and South East Asia has the highest number of infrastructure projects

Scope

– An overview of the outlook for the global infrastructure construction industry to 2025

– Analysis of the outlook for infrastructure investment in major global regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South and South-East Asia, North-East Asia, Australasia, the Middle East and North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

– Insight into the project pipelines for roads, railways, power generation, water and sewerage, marine and inland water infrastructure, and airports.

Reasons to access

– Evaluate global and regional trends in infrastructure development from insight on output values and project pipelines. Identify the fastest growers to enable assessment and targeting of commercial opportunities in the markets best suited to strategic focus.

– Identify the drivers in the global construction market and consider growth in emerging and developed economies. Formulate plans on where and how to engage with the market while minimizing any negative impact on revenues.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Table of Contents

1. GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE OVERVIEW

2. PROJECT PIPELINE ANALYSIS

2.1. Road Infrastructure Projects

2.2. Railway Infrastructure Projects

2.3. Electricity and Power Infrastructure Projects

2.4. Water and Sewage Infrastructure Projects

2.5. Marine and Inland Water Infrastructure Projects

2.6. Airport Infrastructure Projects

3. ABOUT GLOBALDATA

3.1. GlobalData at a Glance

3.2. GlobalData Construction

3.3. Disclaimer

3.4. Contact UsList of Tables

Table 1: Key Infrastructure Construction Indicators by Country

Table 2: All Infrastructure Projects Pipeline, by Region

Table 3: Global Project Pipeline by Sector

Table 4: Key Infrastructure Construction Projects by Value (US$ million)

Table 5: Road Infrastructure Projects Pipeline, by Region

Table 6: Key Road Infrastructure Construction Projects by Value (US$ million)

Table 7: Railway Infrastructure Projects Pipeline, by Region

Table

….Continued

