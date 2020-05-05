Bird Detection System Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Bird Detection System’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are DeTect, Inc. (United States),Accipiter Radar (Canada),Robin Radar Systems (The Netherlands),NEC Corporation (Japan),DHI (Denmark),Balwara Technology Company (Saudi Arabia),Volacom (Bulgaria),XSIGHT System (Israel)

Bird detection system is the system mainly used to detect birds near airports to help prevent the occurrence of bird strikes. It is also used for various places including wind farms, and bird migratory studies. The system configuration of radars, cameras, and terminals enable a design that responds to the scale, needs, and other characteristics of a specific airport. Based on the detected information, the controller directs bird patrol personnel to drive away any birds and implements measures to mitigate a bird strike in real-time.

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Fixed Bird Detection System, Mobile Bird Detection System), Application (Airport, Wind Farms, Bird Study and Protection), Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Increasing Adoption from the Airport Service Providers to Deliver Real-Time Monitoring and Constant Analysis of the Birds Movements

Market Growth Drivers:

Surging Numbers of Flight Take-Offs on the Airports in Both Developing and Developed Economies

Constant Growth in the Aircraft Movements and the Increasing Bird Populations

Restraints:

Dearth of Technical Expertise and Hardware Issues

High Deployment Cost of the Bird Detection System

Opportunities:

Highly Adoption in the Developing Economies

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

