Crew Management Systems Market SWOT analysis & Key Business Strategies | Sabre Airline Solutions, Lufthansa Systems, Jeppesen

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Crew Management Systems’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Sabre Airline Solutions (United States), Lufthansa Systems (Germany), Jeppesen (United States), Hexaware Technologies (India), IBS Software Services (India), Fujitsu (Japan), Intelisys Aviation (Canada), AIMS, Inc. (United States), Blue One Software (Belgium), PDC Aviation (Denmark)

Crew management system is an information technology application used for tracking, planning, and management crew projects. This system is mostly used in airlines as well as railways. Crew management systems Market achieve these responsibilities with accuracy and improved speediness to expand effectiveness and crew utilization for dropping cost and redundancy. It offers an interface for communicating technical concerns such as problems in the track or locomotive as well as personal issues such as leave application and other issues. Additionally, it safeguards the safety and security of the railways by authorizing biometric authentication of the individual worker before and after their shift and testing them for the consumption of alcohol.

Market Segmentation

by Application (Crew Planning, Crew Services, Crew Training, Crew Operations), Deployment (On-Cloud, Server Based), Device (Smartphones, Personal Computers (PCS), Tablets)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Rising Focus on the Safety of Flights

High Adoption Due to Rise in Air Traffic across the Globe

Market Growth Drivers: Cost Reduction through Enhanced Utilization of Crew Members

Stringent Regulations Pertaining To Working Hours of Crew Members Onboard

Restraints: Lack of Funds

Terrorist Activities and Crash Risks

Incapability of the Crew Management Systems To Consider Various Human Factors

Opportunities: Entrance of New Airlines in Developed Countries

Increasing Use of Cloud in Crew Management Software

Challenges: Change in the Work Plan of Crew Members Due To Unexpected Circumstances

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

