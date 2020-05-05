Disposable Paper Cup Market Revenue tops Estimates | Eyes Robust Growth Rate Ahead

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Disposable Paper Cup’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland),Dart Container Corporation (United States),Reynolds Group Holdings (New Zealand),Graphic Packaging International, Inc. (United States),Koch Industries, Inc. (United States),Letica Corporation (United States),SEDA International Packaging Group (Italy),Lollicup USA, Inc. (United States),Eco-Products (United States),Compagnie EuropÃ©enne d’Emballage Robert Schisler (France),Groupo Phoenix (United States),Duni AB (Sweden),Far East Cup (China),Konie Cups International, Inc. (United States),Jiun Yo Co., Ltd (Taiwan),YesPac (United States),Changzhou Huixin Industrial Co., Ltd. (China),Medac S.r.l (Itlay)

Paper cups are made from bleached wood pulp, which is made from wood chips. A Disposable Paper Cup is made out of paper and is lined with plastic or wax to prevent liquid from leakage out or soaking by paper. These types of cups are eco-friendly as they are easily recyclable. The disposable paper cup is capable of holding both hot & cold liquid for a longer time. This paper cup finds extensive use in railways, functions, festivals, hotels, meetings, household appliances, and domestic applications. Disposable paper cups are used and consumed daily all over the world.

Market Segmentation:

by Type (Air Pocket Insulated, Poly-Coated Paper, Post-Consumer Fiber, Renewable Resource, Wax-Coated Paper), Application (Tea and Coffee, Chilled Food and Beverages, Other), End Users (Commercial {Coffee and Tea Shops, QSR & Fast Food Shops, Offices & Educational Institutions}, Residential Use), Capacity (10 ml to 100 ml, Between 100 ml to 250 ml, Above 250ml), Sales Channel (Online, Offline)

Highlights of Influencing Trends:

Trend Towards Online Beverage Ordering

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Coffee and Tea Consumption: The Americans use over 25 billion disposable paper cups for coffee every year, which is equivalent to a consumption of 400 million cups of coffee per day or 146 billion cups of coffee per year in total consumption. This rising rate of coffee consumption has increased the demand for the disposable paper cup.

Increasing Demand for Quick Service Restaurants (QSR)

Cost-efficient and Easy to Use

Restraints:

Low-Quality Products May Leak Early

Opportunities:

Wider Use of Disposable Paper Cup in Urban as well as Rural Areas

Sanitation and Hygiene Concerns of Consumer

Increasing Use of Disposable Paper Cup for Promotion

Challenges:

Effects the Environment by Adding Up to the Trash

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

* Customized Section/Chapter wise Reports or Regional or Country wise Chapters are also available.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Disposable Paper Cup Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Disposable Paper Cup market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Disposable Paper Cup Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Disposable Paper Cup

Chapter 4: Presenting the Disposable Paper Cup Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Disposable Paper Cup market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



