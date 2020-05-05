Dog Shoes Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: Market Dynamics And Trends, Efficiencies Forecast 2024

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Dog Shoes’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Ruffwear [United States], Pawz [United States], Muttluks [Canada], RC Pets [Canada], Ultra Paws [United States], Pet Life [United States], WALKABOUT [United States], Neo-Paws [Canada], Ethical Products [United States], Saltsox [United States], Silver Paw [Canada], Hurtta [Finland], HEALERS [United Staes], Royal Pet [United States]

Dog shoes are leisure products which add safety dimension to dogs and help protect them from any foot injuries. Growing number of pet ownership fueled by rise in disposable income is expected to fuel the demand for dog shoes. Moreover, manufacturers are focusing on developing comfortable rugged dog’s shoes which can be used in all weather.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Nylon, Rubber, Leather, Polyester, Others), Application (Consumers aged under 25, Consumers aged 25 to 34, Consumers aged 35 to 44, Consumers aged 45 to 54, Consumers aged 55 to 64, Consumers aged 65 to 74, Consumers aged above 74)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Growing Demand for Customized Pet Shoes

Increasing Online Sales of Pet Care Products

Market Growth Drivers: Growing Number of Pet Ownership and Increased Pet Spending

Increasing Pet Humanization

Restraints: Growing Dominance of Local Players

Opportunities: Growing Disposable Income and Pet Adoption in Emerging Countries

Challenges: Fluctuating Raw Materials Prices

Improper Supply Chain Affecting Sales of the Pet Shoes

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

