Drug Discovery Market is set for a Potential Growth Worldwide: Excellent Technology Trends with Business Analysis

Drug discovery refers to the clinical process of new drug development. Drug discovery market has high growth prospects owing to growth in the clinical research industry. Further, the increasing number of patients with chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetics, and others driving the demand for novel drugs. In addition, growing healthcare infrastructure and technological advancement in the drug discovery technologies expected to drive the demand for the drug discovery market over the forecasted period.
Market Segmentation
by Type (Small Molecule Drug, Biologics Drug), Technology (High Throughput Screening, Pharmacogenomics, Combinatorial Chemistry, Nanotechnology, Other Technologies), End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Others)
Highlights of Influencing Trends: Growing Clinical Research Industry
Technological Advancement in the Drug Discovery Techniques
Market Growth Drivers: Rising Demand for the Biological Drugs
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
Restraints: Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Medicine and Drugs
High Capital Investment for the Drug Discovery Settings
Opportunities: Rising Demand of Small Molecule Drugs for Treating Chronic Diseases
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure in the Developing Economies
Challenges: Lack of Skilled Professionals to Adopt New Drug Discovery Technologies
Lack of Advanced Healthcare Facilities in the Low and Middle Income Group Countries
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
