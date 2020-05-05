Electronic Toll Collection Systems Market Analysis By Industry Value, Market Size, Top Companies And Growth Forecast To 2027

The electronic toll collection systems market is anticipated to reach US $9.1 billion by 2027 from US$ 5.3 billion in 2018 thereby registering a moderate CAGR growth rate of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Get Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00002764/

The toll collection at roads, tunnels, or expressways among others have proven to be an efficient medium for collecting fees, tax, generating revenue for public-private partnered infrastructure projects or maintenance fees for the state as well as government agencies. The tolls collected are subsequently utilized for various public services such as maintenance of highways, tunnels, bridges, financing future expansion of projects and managing congestion among others some objectives. As a result, the Asia-Pacific region to witness the most attractive growth rate by region in the global electronic toll collection system market. The South America electronic toll collection systems market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 5.93% in the coming years.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION 14

1.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 14

1.2 THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE 14

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS 16

3. ELECTRONIC TOLL COLLECTION SYSTEMS MARKET LANDSCAPE 18

3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 18

3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 19

3.2.1 Global Electronic Toll Collection Systems Market – By Offerings 20

3.2.2 Global Electronic Toll Collection Systems Market – By Technology Used 20

3.2.3 Global Electronic Toll Collection Systems Market – By Geography 21

3.3 PEST ANALYSIS 22

3.3.1 North America – PEST Analysis 22

3.3.2 Europe – PEST Analysis 24

3.3.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis 26

3.3.4 Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis 28

3.3.5 South & Central America – PEST Analysis 30

4. ELECTRONIC TOLL COLLECTION SYSTEMS MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS 32

4.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS 32

4.1.1 Long term economic and safety benefits 32

4.1.2 Increase in demand for interoperable electronic tolling systems 32

4.2 KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS 33

4.2.1 Possibility of leakage and high CapEx & OpEx costs 33

4.2.2 Lack of standardization and evaluation metrics for ETC systems 34

4.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES 34

4.3.1 Potential surge in demand for effective traffic management at toll plaza in emerging economies 34

4.4 FUTURE TRENDS 34

4.4.1 Investment in mobile and satellites based GPS systems 34

4.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS 35

5. ELECTRONIC TOLL COLLECTION SYSTEMS – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 36

5.1 GLOBAL ELECTRONIC TOLL COLLECTION SYSTEMS MARKET OVERVIEW 36

5.2 GLOBAL ELECTRONIC TOLL COLLECTION SYSTEMS MARKET FORECAST AND ANALYSIS 37

Company Profiles

Conduent, Inc.

Kapsch Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Systems, Ltd.

Siemens Mobility GmbH

Thales Group

Continuum Electroproducts LLP

EFKON GmbH

Neology, Inc.

QuaLiX Information System LLP

SkyToll, a. s.

Purchase This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00002764/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

Email Id: [email protected]

Phone : +1-646-491-9876