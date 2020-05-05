Mannitol market anticipated to experience next wave of growth over the forecast period 2016 – 2024

TMR’s latest report on global Mannitol market

The recent market intelligence study by Transparency Market Research elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Mannitol market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at TMR find that the global Mannitol market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Mannitol among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Market distribution:

Market Segmentation

The global mannitol market is segmented on the basis of form type, application and region. The mannitol market is segmented on the basis of form type mainly into powder and granular form. Mannitol is used in various applications like food, pharmaceutical, medical, and chemical industries. Due to its very low solubility and hygroscopicity and its positive impact on the machinability and texture of final products, mannitol (European safety number E 421, International number INS 421) is perfectly suited for: – chewing gum (mass, dusting, coating in combination with xylitol) – chewy sweets (crystalline phase) Mannitol being not cariogenic, it can also be used in safe for teeth products.

Mannitol is widely used in pharmaceuticals as excipients in tablet formulation and also helps in treating diseases related to kidney and brain. It is also used for renal protection in cardiac, vascular and also in renal transplantation surgery. Hence, the use of mannitol in pharmaceuticals segment is expected to increase the revenue of the mannitol market in the next few years.

Global Mannitol Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global mannitol industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, Middle East and Africa.

Asia/ Pacific developed as the most dominant market in 2015. Thus, changing lifestyle with the rise in diseases related to sugar consumption in India, China and Japan has strengthened the growth of the mannitol market and hence is anticipated to expand the growth of Asian mannitol market over the forecast period.

Global Mannitol Market: Growth Drivers

The mannitol market driving factors are the increasing demand for mannitol in bakery and confectionery such as chewing gums, candies and lozenges. Increasing demand for low calorie sugars due to growing health awareness is anticipated to drive the mannitol market over the forecast period. The demand for mannitol is also increasing due to the use of mannitol powder as an alternative sweetener for the diabetic people. Due to the unique properties of mannitol such as cooling sensation in the mouth, good water solubility, and low sensitivity towards humidity, the mannitol is mostly used in the food and pharmaceutical industries and is anticipated to increase the mannitol market over the forecast period.

Global Mannitol Market: Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global Mannitol market include Roquette Frères Company, Cargill, SPI Pharma, Qingdao Bright Moon Seaweed Group Co., Ltd., Singsino Group Ltd.,

Hebei Huaxu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Merck Millipore Corporation, Moga International Ltd, Rongde Seaweed Co.,Ltd, and Qingdao Yuanrun Chemical Co. Ltd. The companies are anticipated to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in mannitol. The companies are expected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global mannitol market till 2026.

The Report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Mannitol Market Segments

Mannitol Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2015 for Global Mannitol Market

Mannitol Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2026

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Mannitol Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Global Mannitol Market

Technology

Value Chain

Global Mannitol Market Drivers and Restraints

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the Global Mannitol industry

In-depth market segmentation of Global Mannitol industry

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value of Global Mannitol industry

Recent industry trends and developments of Global Mannitol industry

Competitive landscape of Global Mannitol industry

Strategies of key players and product offerings in the Global Mannitol industry

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth in Global Mannitol industry

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth insights, understanding market evolution by tracking historical developments, and analyzing the present scenario and future projections based on optimistic and likely scenarios. Each research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology developments, types, applications, and the competitive landscape.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Key market segments and sub-segments

Evolving market trends and dynamics

Changing supply and demand scenarios

Quantifying market opportunities through market sizing and market forecasting

Tracking current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive insights

Opportunity mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, North Africa)

TMR estimates the market size of various sectors using a combination of available data on the number and revenue of companies within each sub-sector and tiers of companies. The basic components used to determine market size and forecast for a specific product area are not only limited to supply-side data, but are also related to demand, industry trends, and the economic outlook. All the above data points are utilized to generate a statistical model targeting the sector marketplace. More than 300 TMR analysts across the world integrate these elements into a framework to determine the subsector market size for a base year and then forecast growth within each market.

TMR regularly interviews technology and business professionals as an ongoing effort to track the latest developments within each sector. These continuous surveys are stratified by company size and industry segment and weighted to reflect the global market place. All data are collected on an ongoing effort through a structured questionnaire rolled over the web or conducted via telephones. This provides the TMR team opportunities to request for detailed question sets, complex skip patterns, and real-time calculations, which assists respondents in answering questions involving numbers and percentages. Respondents, who are interviewed as experts, are screened and qualified based on certain criteria in addition to their decision-making authority and the scope of activity within their organizations.

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

After reading the Mannitol market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends that impact the overall growth of the Mannitol market.

Grasp the market outlook in terms of value and volume.

Study the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each stakeholder operating in the Mannitol market.

Learn about the manufacturing techniques of Mannitol in brief.

Figure out the positive and negative factors impacting the product sales.

What kind of questions the Mannitol market report answers?

Why is region witnessing the slowest demand growth for Mannitol ? What kind of agreements are the players entering into in the global Mannitol market? Which sub-segment will lead the global Mannitol market by 2029 by product? Which Mannitol market players hold significant shares in terms of value and volume? What alternatives are consumers looking for in the global Mannitol market?

